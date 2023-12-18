Scarlett Johansson is the highest-grossing actress in Hollywood history. She is also an acclaimed performer, winning a Tony in 2010. Her performances in the 2019 films Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit earned her a pair of Academy Award nominations in the same year, a rare feat achieved by only a few performers.

Although she is best known for her work in box-office hits like Lucy and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, her filmography includes much more than just comic book movies. Prior to taking on the role of Black Widow within the MCU, Johansson had appeared in many beloved arthouse dramas, romantic comedies, and cult classics. Many of Johansson's films remain unfairly underrated, mainly because of the large shadow her more successful projects cast on her resumé. However, these movies remain worthwhile examples of Johansson's versatility and movie-star charisma.

8 'Isle of Dogs' (2018)

Director: Wes Anderson

Although Johansson delivered a critically acclaimed performance in Wes Anderson's recent coming-of-age dramedy Asteroid City, it wasn't the first time that she collaborated with the notoriously idiosyncratic filmmaker. Johansson provided her vocal talents to Anderson's 2018 family film Isle of Dogs, voicing the former "show dog" Nutmeg, the love interest to the stray dog Chief (Bryan Cranston). Nutmeg and Chief have an interesting relationship, feeling somewhat burned by humanity, but ultimately find their place serving as bodyguard dogs in the film's conclusion.

Isle of Dogs isn't generally ranked atop Wes Anderson's filmography, but the film serves as a great way to introduce younger viewers to his unique style. While just as quirky as Anderson's other films, Isle of Dogs also succeeds as a classic "boy and his dog" story. The excellent vocal cast elevates what could have been a standard animated comedy into a touching story about the ties that bind people (and dogs) together.

7 'Don Jon' (2013)

Director: Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Johansson has appeared in quite a few romantic comedies, but 2013's Don Jon is certainly one of the most singular. Joseph Gordon-Levitt's directorial debut follows the relationship between the self-admitted "pornography addict" Jon Martello (Gordon-Levitt) and the film buff Barbara Sugarman (Johansson). Barbara feels that her real relationships should adhere to the formula of a romantic comedy, prompting her to try and shape her partner into an ideal leading man.

Despite the comedic nature of the material, Gordon-Levitt and Johansson feel like an authentic couple during their interactions. Don Jon is a subversive romantic comedy that attempts to point out the flaws in the genre and the importance of intimacy in physical relationships. While it's clearly told from a masculine point-of-view, Johansson ensures that the female perspective is not forgotten. It's admirable that a film with such a cheeky sense of humor is able to make the emotional beats feel sincere when it is necessary to do so.

6 'Chef' (2014)

Director: Jon Favreau

Johansson owes a lot to her Iron Man 2 director, Jon Favreau, considering the 2010 hit launched her as one of the MCU's most beloved characters. It makes sense that Johansson would do Favreau a favor by popping up in his 2014 passion project, Chef. The film stars Favreau as Carl, an emotional chef who suffers a nervous breakdown after being told that he has to adhere strictly to the menu. Johansson has a very amusing, albeit brief, role as Carl's girlfriend, Molly, the host of his restaurant who helps control his somewhat combative personality.

Chef was a return to Favreau's roots, allowing him to work on a small-scale story that wasn't defined by action set pieces. It resembled his earlier films like Swingers, with its sensitive approach to modern relationships. It would have been easy for Favreau to simply cast his friends in insignificant bit parts, but Johansson still gives a memorable performance that has significance within the story. Although it was not a box-office hit or critical darling, Chef proves there's nothing wrong with being a sweet movie that just aims to entertain.

5 'Match Point' (2005)

Director: Woody Allen

Johnasson did some of her best work in the early 21st century alongside disgraced writer/director Woody Allen. Johansson plays a pivotal role in Allen's 2005 psychological drama Match Point, which follows tennis instructor Chris Wilton (Johnathan Rhys Myers) as he climbs his way up the ladder within London's upper class. Tension escalates after Chris begins an affair with his wealthy friend Tom's fiancee, Nola (Johansson), an alluring young woman whom he might risk everything for.

Match Point may seem like a romantic drama at first, but the darker shifts within the story turn the film into an incredible modern neo-noir. Johansson elevates what could have been a generic "femme fatale" role, crafting a flawed yet electrifying character that ranks among her best. Although her performance earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress, she was sadly overlooked by the Academy Awards. Today, Allen's notorious scandals have cast a cloud over most of his movies, including Match Point, a shame because it features some of Johansson's finest on-screen moments.

4 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' (2008)

Director: Woody Allen

While Match Point served as a more dramatic example of Johnasson and Allens' collaborations, Vicky Cristina Barcelona shows the pair's ability to do comedy together. The 2008 film follows best friends Vicky (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Johansson), whose trip to Barcelona introduces them to the charismatic artist Juan Antonio Gonzalo (Javier Bardem). Juan finds himself infatuated with both women, and it's hilarious to see how differently they respond to him. While Cristina is intrigued by Juan and his interesting opinions on artistry, Vicky does her best to push him out of their lives.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona is a subversive romantic comedy, as it analyzes how characters change their priorities when given the opportunity to live out their fantasies. Although the film was well-received upon its premiere, much of the attention went to the scene-stealing Penélope Cruz, whose work earned her the 2009 Best Supporting Actress Oscar. Most of Vicky Cristina Barcelona's other performances, including Johansson's, were drowned by the overwhelming hurricane that was Cruz's role.

3 'The Man Who Wasn't There' (2001)

Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen

The Man Who Wasn't There may not be a remake of an Alfred Hitchcock film, but it certainly has a lot in common with the classics from "The Master of Suspense." The brilliant writer-directors Joel and Ethan Coen created a modern noir classic with the story of bookkeeper Ed Crane (Billy Bob Thorton), who becomes embroiled in a blackmailing conspiracy involving his brother-in-law, Frank (Michael Badalucco).

Given the film's parallels to noir classics, it makes sense that Johansson's character "Birdy" has elements of a classic femme fatale. The Coen Brothers do an excellent job of allowing their actors to step outside their comfort zones, and Johansson shows a different side of her personality. Although Birdy appears timid at first, she reveals herself to be much more ambitious after a few interactions with Ed. It was a significant role within Johansson's career, as it indicated she was more than just a "child star" but an accomplished performer in her own right. However, a lukewarm critical reception and a disastrous box-office run made The Man Who Wasn't There a miss in the Coen's overall career.

2 'Hail, Caesar!' (2016)

Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen

In another collaboration with the Coen brothers, Johansson pays tribute to the classic films of the Golden Age of Hollywood. The 2016 dramedy Hail, Caesar! explores a few chaotic days in the life of the Hollywood "fixer" Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin), who finds himself helping out different actors employed by Capitol Pictures. Among them is the synchronized swimmer DeeAnna Moran (Johansson), whose pregnancy forces Mannix to change a film's production plans. Johansson also shows her singing abilities during a memorable musical number featuring Moran on set filming a new musical.

While Hail, Caesar! might seem nothing more than a satire of classical Hollywood productions, it's actually the Coen brothers' love letter to the Golden Age of motion pictures. Johansson effortlessly steals whatever scenes she has in a short but hilarious role that seamlessly fits within Coens' biting satire. Hail, Caesar! failed to make an impression, largely because it's a shameless love letter to the movie industry that outsiders will struggle to understand. The February release date didn't help, either.

1 'Girl With A Pearl Earring' (2003)

Director: Peter Webber

The 2003 historical drama Girl With A Pearl Earring serves as a beautiful story about the observation of art and what bearing witness to "genius" actually looks like. The historical drama explores the life of the famous Dutch Baroque painter Johannes Vermeer (Colin Firth) through the perspective of his maid Griet (Johansson). Griet is initially intimidated by her new boss and his reputation as an artist, but she eventually becomes his muse.

Playing an artistic muse may not seem like a challenging role, but Griet's perspective is the most interesting in Girl With A Pear Earring. By showing the point-of-view of someone close to Vermeer, the film takes a non-traditional approach to the biopic genre. Unfortunately, Girl with a Pearl Earring got absolutely drowned by all the Lost in Translation noise in 2003. However, it remains one of the best period dramas from the 2000s and a wonderful, subtle, and poignant showcase for Johansson in one of her most understated roles.

