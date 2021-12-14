Perhaps anything can happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it feels rather safe to say that Scarlett Johansson’s run as Black Widow has come to an end. But, that doesn’t mean her contribution to the franchise has to stop there.

Johansson is heavily leaning into the producing side of things now. Not only is she credited as a producer on the upcoming Tower of Terror movie over at Disney and the A24 sci-fi drama Bride, but she’s also continuing to work on the MCU in a producorial capacity. Just last month, Kevin Feige revealed that Johansson is producing a “non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studio project.”

Image via Marvel Studios

With the December 22nd release of Sing 2 right around the corner, I got the chance to catch up with Johansson and opted to ask her about her producing ambitions. Here’s what she said when asked what’s motivating her to contribute to more films in that position:

“I have worked for 30 years, which is insane when I say it out loud, but I think I just understand the efficiency of how productions run and how you thin the fat on a production and make things well oiled. I’ve learned that the fish rots from the head, which is very very true I think in any creative space, but particularly a production involves many hundreds of people and so yeah, just working with people that want to be there and all want to creatively contribute to the same kind of idea and building that kind of creative family I think is something I’m really excited about as I produce more and more things for other people.”

Image via Marvel Studios

Johansson also took a moment to address producing for Marvel specifically:

“As far as Marvel goes, it’s like working with family there. Marvel has some of the best IP ever and you can really dream big there and nothing’s ever off the table and you kind of throw all these blue sky ideas around and see what sticks. It’s like a creative playground that’s just like a dream. Again, I have that shorthand with my fellow creatives there that comes from being in the world for 10 years with those guys.”

Image via Universal

Eager to hear more from Johansson? Be sure to catch the full chat with Johansson and Tori Kelly covering their experience working on Sing 2 and continuing their collaboration with director Garth Jennings in the video at the top of this article!

Sing 2 arrives in theaters nationwide on December 22nd.

