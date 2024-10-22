Scarlett Johansson has her next project. She's signed on to produce an adaptation of The Girl in the Lake, a new novel by author Lauren Oliver. Deadline reports that Johansson may star in the movie, as well.

The book is still in the proposal stage, but its rights were acquired by Amazon at a competitive auction. Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but the book is described as a cross between M. Night Symanalan's eerie breakthrough The Sixth Sense and the Harrison Ford/Michelle Pfeiffer chiller What Lies Beneath, so expect some supernatural thrills and chills. Oliver is a New York Times bestselling YA author; her time-loop novel Before I Fall was adapted into a film in 2017, and her novel Panic was adapted into a Prime Video series which she also created and wrote. The Girl in the Lake will be Oliver's first jump into adult fiction.

What Has Scarlett Johansson Been Up To Lately?

Close

Earlier this year, Johansson starred alongside Channing Tatum in Apple's romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon, and can currently be heard as the voice of the Autobot warrior Elita-1 in the animated feature Transformers One. She will next grace the screen next summer, as the lead in Jurassic World Rebirth. In that latest installment of the extinction-defying franchise, she'll play Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert who has to lead an expedition to a dinosaur-infested island. She is set to star in Wes Anderson's next film, The Phoenician Scheme; it will be her third film as part of Anderson's regulars after starring in Isle of Dogs and Asteroid City. She is also slated to make her feature directorial debut with Eleanor the Great, which will star June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Erin Kellyman, and Jessica Hecht. In another behind-the-camera role, she's executive producing Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts*, which will feature her Black Widow co-stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour reprising their characters from that film. She also starred in Kristin Scott Thomas' directorial debut North Star, which premiered at last year's Toronto International Film Festival and is still looking for a distributor.

Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt will produce The Girl in the Lake along with Johansson and Jonathan Lia, through These Pictures, and Marc Resteghini through Jack Tar Pictures. Oliver will write the film's script, and will also executive produce.

The Girl in the Lake is in development at Amazon MGM Studios; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.