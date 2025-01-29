After Today host Hoda Kotb said farewell to the show after 20 years, her co-host Jenna Bush Hager was in limbo. The network decided to replace the fourth hour show Hoda & Jenna with Jenna & Friends, where Jenna has a rotating roster of personalities acting as co-hosts. Taraji P Henson, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer took a stab at co-hosting, but one person managed to upstage them all. That person was A-list actress Scarlett Johansson.

Replacing Hoda is nearly impossible. She was a main fixture on Today for two decades and was beloved among viewers. However, the network got it right by picking Scarlett to take her place last week. So much so that she needs to put her glittering Hollywood career on hold to be Jenna’s permanent co-host. First, the viewers fell in love with Scarlett, particularly her chemistry with Jenna. Second, according to an insider, Hoda and the crew have already given Scarlett their stamp of approval. Finally, if Scarlett joins Today permanently, it would make her and her husband Colin Jost the power couple of broadcast TV.

Fans Think Jenna and Scarlett’s Chemistry Is Electric

Viewers absolutely gushed over Scarlett. Whenever Today producers post segments of her appearance on social media, the comments section is flooded with praise. Most of them are people begging the network to hire her full-time. Fans also added that they fell in love with the chemistry between the pair. One fan wrote on the show's official Instagram page, "This gotta be the best show without Hoda man, you and Scarlett Johansson have amazing chemistry," and another said "Love you guys together!! You balance each other so well, she is a great cohost! I vote for Scarlett as the new cohost." When the two are on air together, it feels natural and unforced, they also have great banter. Many other high-profile personalities took a stab at co-hosting, but nobody upstaged Scarlett.

We all know how broadcast TV works. The more views the better, and the viewers clearly want to see more of Scarlett. An inside source told Daily Mail that “Scarlett absolutely knocked it out of the park and there was more positive feedback from viewers than there ever has been since the show launched." Keep in mind, the fourth hour show launched in 2007. Scarlett receiving the most positive praise the show has ever seen is a huge testament to how great she would be in the role, and how much money she would make the show.

Scarlett Has Recieved Hoda's Stamp of Approval

Image via NBC

It's not just the fans who approve of Scarlett being promoted to the full-time co-host role - allegedly Hoda does too. The same insider also told Daily Mail that Scarlett has not only the crew’s approval, but Hoda’s. The insider said that "Hoda has voiced her approval." That's huge. If the person you're replacing - who poured their heart and soul into the role for decades gives their approval, then you're golden. Scarlett has also allegedly won over Jenna, who called the show "Jenna & Scarlett." The crew and producers have also fallen in love with her in Hoda's role.

The insider also gave the deets on contract talks which are supposedly underway. Should The Avengers actress accept the offer, she could be given a $5 million-a-year contract. This would be the same as Jenna would receive - you wouldn't want to start conflict before the show even began. Everyone involved in Today, Jenna, crew, producers, and most importantly, Hoda, are all aboard the Scarlett train. That's why the co-host train now has to leave the station.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Would Take Over Broadcast Television

If any of this wasn't reason enough that Scarlett must be the permanent Today co-host - this should be. If she were to accept the role, she would join her husband Colin Jost on broadcast TV. Colin is a staple on Saturday Night Live. He has been a staff writer for SNL since 2005, and co-anchor of Weekend Update since 2014. A source close to Scarlett told Daily Mail that '"She usually goes through the news with her husband Colin Jost so he can be ready for Weekend Update, and she thought that it would be fun to live on the other side of it all as she is usually the one in the news or being interviewed." It seems like she's ready to join her husband and enter the world of broadcast TV. The two would dominate the broadcast television industry as an unstoppable power couple. Fans would go absolutely crazy over this, creating even more buzz for the show.

Forget about Black Widow and Lucy. Scarlett Johansson needs to ditch the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and join her husband at the news desk. With the fans praising her right and left, everyone involved in Today in her corner, and the opportunity to dominate the broadcast TV industry with her husband, now is her time to make the ultimate career change.