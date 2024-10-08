Although Scarlett Johansson is mostly known for her great work in live-action movies, namely the Marvel Cinematic Universe, her talents extend beyond said roles. Johansson has also made an impact as a talented voice actor thanks to her distinctive, appealing voice that has brought to life a handful of animated characters (and highly advanced technological devices in science fiction films).

Throughout the years, Johansson has proven that her on-screen presence in voice acting roles is just as compelling, showcasing her vocal talents and ability to convey emotions merely through her voice. We rank the best Scarlett Johansson voice roles, highlighting her talent in the field, ranging from sci-fi romances like Her to stop-motion animation tales such as Isle of Dogs.

7 'The Spongebob Squarepants Movie' (2004)

Mindy

Johansson plays Mindy, a mermaid who helps SpongeBob (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) in their quest in this buddy comedy following the titular character as he leaves Bikini Bottom in order to track down King Neptune's stolen crown.

Although not her best voice acting effort, Johansson does a great job bringing the compassionate princess to life in The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie, portraying the character believably and acting as an inspiring force for the other characters. She may not be the lead, but Mindy is certainly central to the plot, as her encouragement provides the duo with what they need to carry on with the mission. Johansson conveys her emotions flawlessly, and even with limited screen time, she manages to deliver a lighthearted comedic performance.

6 'Transformers One' (2024)

Elita-1

Johansson's latest voice-acting efforts are showcased in the beautifully animated Transformers One, released just this year. In this entry for the globally beloved franchise, the story focuses on Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies though their bond was once strong like brothers.

Johansson's powerful character Elita, a warrior and the love interest of Optimus Prime, is a significant one in the Transformers universe, with the star doing a great job bringing her warmth and bravery to life alongside the star-studded cast, which includes her Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth. The chemistry between the two characters is great and both are portrayed in a nuanced manner.

5 'Sing' (2016)

Ash

The first Sing introduces audiences to several characters, including Johansson's Ash. Set in a city of humanoid animals, the movie sees a theater impresario attempting to save his theater with a singing competition that is ultimately bigger than he anticipated.

Fit for adults and younger audiences alike, Sing is a fun, engaging, and overall heartfelt movie. Ash is one of Johansson's most memorable voice acting roles, not only because it allows her to fully showcase her singing talents, but also because the star stepped into the character's shoes not once but twice. Johansson's vocals play a part in Ash's transformation and character development, as she brings vulnerability and determination to the character, making it a great addition to the film.

4 'Sing 2' (2021)

Ash

After starring in the first installment, Johansson reprises her role in Sing 2 as the memorable, punk-rock girl Ash. The second movie centers around Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and his friends, focusing on their quest to persuade reclusive rock star Clay (Bono) to join them for the opening of a new show.

Sing 2 sees Ash more developed than her earlier portrayal, with Johansson perfectly mirroring the changes through her excellent voice-acting skills. Not only does the star use her speaking voice perfectly, but she also shines when putting her vocal range to use — Johansson performs several songs quite well, including I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For alongside Bono.

3 'Isle of Dogs' (2018)

Nutmeg

This Wes Anderson stop-motion animated film set in a dystopian future Japan paints a scenario where a canine flu outbreak leads all dogs to be exiled to Trash Island. At its center is a young boy named Atari who embarks on an adventure in search of his beloved dog named Spots. He ends up befriending a group of exiled dogs along the way and navigates the dangers of the island.

Johansson is a purebred show dog with a mysterious past as a performer in this visually absorbing animation. Nutmeg is a key character in the film, as she is a major inspiration source for the protagonist, providing him with the needed emotional support. Subtle and efficient are two words that sum up Johansson's great voice acting work in Wes Anderson's picture, with her voice being perfectly suited for the character, making Nutmeg stand out despite her short screen time.

2 'The Jungle Book' (2016)

Kaa

This Disney live-action adaptation, based on Rudyard Kipling's classic novel and directed by Jon Favreau, follows a human boy named Mowgli who has been raised by wolves in the jungle. When Shere Khan, a dangerous tiger, threatens his life, he finds himself forced to leave the pack and embark on a long journey. Along the way, he meets other jungle creatures, ranging from the bear Baloo to the panther Bagheera.

Among all other animals is the hypnotic python Kaa, perfectly brought to life by Johansson's hypnotizing and sultry voice that flawlessly captures its seductive danger and menace. Although she does not have as much screen time as other characters, Kaa is memorable and captivating enough to steal the scenes she's in, elevating this adaptation to higher levels.

1 'Her' (2013)

Samantha

Spike Jonze's Her endures as one of the best romantic science fiction movies to date, with Joaquin Phoenix portraying a lonely man going through a painful divorce. After he purchases a highly advanced operating system with artificial intelligence (voiced by Johansson) designed to meet his every need, Theodore develops a deep emotional connection with it.

Questioning identity, love, the rapid advancement of technology, and human connection, Her is a must-watch in Scarlett Johansson's filmography. It is arguably her finest voice-acting effort to date, proving that her talents expand beyond physically embodying a character and highlighting how she can effectively convey complex emotions through her voice alone. Johansson's acting brings light and tenderness to Her while also raising thought-provoking questions.

