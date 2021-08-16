Scarlett Johansson, currently fighting Marvel villains in Black Widow and Disney in real life, has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's new movie, which is currently filming in Spain. Johansson previously lent her smoky voice to Anderson's animated film Isle of Dogs, but this will be her first live-action project with the director.

The plot for the untitled film remains under wraps, though it's rumored to involve a love story, which is where I happen to think Anderson's strengths lie. Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums and, Moonrise Kingdom are all love stories, deep down, and those are three of my favorite Anderson films along with the unjustly maligned The Darjeeling Limited.

Anderson regulars such as Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman and Tilda Swinton will star in the director's latest alongside first-time Anderson players Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks, while Rupert Friend is back on board following his upcoming supporting turn in The French Dispatch, which hits theaters on Oct. 22.

Though IMDb Pro currently lists Searchlight Pictures as the distributor for Anderson's new film, Collider has confirmed that listing is inaccurate. If it were true, it would technically put Johansson back in business with Disney. Alas, she is merely under contract to Anderson's American Empirical Pictures, if I'm not mistaken. The truth is that Disney just has its tentacles in everything, so avoiding the studio altogether would be impractical for a top actress, and both parties are ultimately going to settle their dispute. You don't alienate a top star over this. It just makes the most business sense.

Of course, it's a little unclear at the moment whether Johansson will ultimately produce and star in Disney's Tower of Terror movie, but one thing's for sure... Anderson is building a terrifying tower of stars for his latest film, and who knows what other casting surprises await?

The Hollywood Reporter broke the casting news about Johansson, who recently earned dual Oscar nominations for her versatile performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. She's represented by CAA and Morris Yorn.

