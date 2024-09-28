Filming on Jurassic World: Rebirth has officially wrapped, as confirmed by producer Frank Marshall. Filming began back in June, in Thailand and wrapped after 106 days of shooting on September 27 in the United Kingdom, which definitely suggests we'll be getting another globetrotting Jurassic adventure. The plot centers on a daring mission led by covert operations expert Zora Bennett, played by Scarlett Johansson, to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs.

Johansson is joined by a cast that is the very definition of "stacked", including Jonathan Bailey as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis and Mahershala Ali as team leader Duncan Kincaid. Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Luna Blaise also star in the epic adventure directed by Gareth Edwards, known for his visually stunning work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and last year's The Creator. The film's screenplay is penned by David Koepp, the original Jurassic Park screenwriter, which really does add to the feel of "getting the band back together" and coming full circle.

The story takes a turn for the dramatic when Zora’s team runs into a shipwrecked family, stranded on a mysterious island with a secret hidden deep within. As they attempt to navigate their uncompromising surroundings, they uncover shocking truths that have been hidden from the world for decades, setting the stage for a thrill ride for the ages. And it'll have dinosuars too, obviously.

Why Did Scarlett Johansson Want to Make a 'Jurassic Park' Movie?

During the summer, while speaking to ComicBook.com to promote her movie with Channing Tatum, Fly Me To The Moon, Johansson's enthusiasm for the movies couldn't be hidden as she spoke of her joy to join one of her favourite series:

"I’m an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It's one of the first films I remember seeing in the theater. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was like life-changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am. I'm such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it. I'm just like, I can't even, I'm pinching myself. I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it. The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can't believe it."

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Jurassic World Rebirth, which opens on July 2, 2025. You can watch the previous installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, on Hulu in the US.

