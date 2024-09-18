This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

If you were thinking “The world doesn’t have enough Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-led productions,” Prime Video has your back. Today, the studio revealed that it’s given the green light to two seasons of an adaptation centered around Patricia Cornwell’s best-selling book series, Scarpetta. There are some huge names attached to this one, both in front of and behind the camera, with Blumhouse Television backing the production. Other A-list celebs set to star opposite the two Academy Award-winning leading ladies are Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher) as ex-detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker (Boy Swallows Universe) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story as Lucy Farinelli-Watson.

The series, billed as a mystery thriller, will follow the life of Chief Medical Examiner, Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), who is returning home to Richmond, Virginia to pick up where she left off. While Richmond is considered to be a city, it’s still a small one, especially with a majority of Kay’s old connections still living in the area. As she tries to stay focused on her job, outside forces begin to bleed into Kay’s everyday life with grudges and secrets popping out of the woodwork. For Kay, untangling the web of these complicated relationships starts at home with her sister, Dorothy (Curtis).

Filling out the ensemble cast will be Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) as a younger version of Kay Scarpetta and Jake Cannavale (American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez) as a younger version of Pete Marino. Being that Jake Cannavale is Bobby Cannavale’s son, the casting team hit the jackpot as far as similarity in looks are concerned on that one.

Teasing the drama to come, Curtis said,

“I have wanted to bring Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta to a screen, with my company, Comet Pictures, for a while. I’m particularly excited that Nicole Kidman will finally bring her to life. I’m also looking forward to playing Nicole’s sister as we tell the story with Liz Sarnoff’s expert care, leadership, skill, and talent, and I am excited to work again with David as our director. I know the ardent fans of the books will be very happy, and the new audience will be compelled by the characters, crimes, and mysteries that are the trifecta of Patricia’s masterful storytelling. Blumhouse, Blossom, and Prime Video are the perfect partners to bring Scarpetta to you, and a warning........there WILL be BLOOD.”

Who’s Behind ‘Scarpetta’?

Close

Reuniting with his Halloween final woman is David Gordon Green (The Exorcist: Believer), who will direct the first two episodes of the new series. Liz Sarnoff, who found incredible success through shows like Barry and Lost, will write, executive produce, and showrun. Along with starring, both Curtis and Kidman join as executive producers for Comet Pictures and Blossom Films, respectively. Cornwell also joins as an executive producer for P&S Projects alongside Blumhouse Television’s Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber, as well as Per Saari for Blossom Films. Green and Amy Sayres fill out the team as executive producers.

As of right now, no release date has been set for Scarpetta, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.