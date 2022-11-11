For any anime fan, the fact that this genre of television and film goes far and wide in terms of storylines, plots, and deeper meanings is all the more entertaining. Fantasy, horror, science fiction, and comedy are all available to watch on Crunchyroll and draw people into the anime universe.

Japanese anime creators seem to excel at mind-bending stories where horrifying circumstances surround characters that usually don't belong there. Viewers watch relatively innocent protagonists fall deeper into the personas they're forced to become. For anyone just starting in the anime genre, or feeling like they're out of viewing material, some shows stand out more than others in originality and the ability to be thought-provoking and terrifying.

'Steins;Gate' (2011)

This 2011 science-fiction anime felt like it flew under the radar. Not many people today are familiar with it, but those who've seen it put it high on their list of favorites. Steins;gate is about a self-proclaimed "mad scientist" Rintaro Okabe who runs a home-based laboratory with his friends Mayuri and Itaru.

The plot heats up when the three lab rats start to experiment on their phone-operated microwave. This doesn't seem to go right at first. But then, Rintaro finds a girl stabbed on the street and messages Itaru, whose phone is attached to the microwave at that moment. However, the text unexpectedly goes to the past. This triggers time-traveling events filled with heartbreak, murder and tension. It's a mind-bending series that keeps viewers up at night.

ERASED ('Boku Dake Ga Inai Machi') (2016)

ERASED follows Satoru Fujinuma, a manga creator whose life gets upturned when an unknown figure murders his mother. However, viewers aren't introduced to Satoru as just a manga writer; instead, they see him as having a unique ability to travel back into crucial moments, and essentially, through time.

Satoru's ability and his mother's death force him to remember terrifying past events, ultimately sending him back to elementary school. ERASED is unique for its tension, strong plot, and a shocking revelation. It also got a live-action adaptation that didn't work as well as the psychologically tough series because there wasn't as much of the same darkness or tension that occupied people's minds.

'Paranoia Agent' ('Mousou Dairinin') (2004)

An entire class could be taught about Satoshi Kon and his animated work. From Paprika to Perfect Blue, he ensures his movies remain in the back of the viewers' minds for a long time after watching. Paranoia Agent is one of those works; also, according to IMDb, it's his first and only time directing an anime series.

Paranoia Agent is about terror-inducing incidents caused by probably one of the creepiest anime characters of all time, an attacker wielding a golden, crooked baseball bat known as Lil' Slugger. Kon's animation style is pretty outlandish - unusual frames, close-ups, and trippy, acid-like character movement; this contributes to the disturbing nature of the series, which ultimately reveals the human struggle with various mental health issues.

'Monster' (2004)

It seems like 2004 was a fruitful year for Japanese psychological thrillers. The same year Paranoia Agent came out, viewers were gifted with another mystery/thriller anime called Monster.

It's set in post-war Düsseldorf and follows the brilliant Japanese brain surgeon Kenzo Tenma. His life seems perfect until it doesn't. The hospital where he works primarily treats politically and financially valuable patients, which Kenzo dislikes.

One day, he's forced to choose between operating on a sponsor or a child named Johan. Kenzo decides to save Johan, throwing his career away. However, he soon realizes that saving the boy leads to terrifying consequences. Monster often manages to send shivers down viewers' spines. It's a memorable and rarely terrifying anime series that feels like Scandinavian noir.

'Psycho-Pass' (2012)

Psycho-Pass is set in futuristic Japan, where society is led by a biomechatronic computer network called the "Sybil System." It reads citizens' biometrics, predicting their potential for committing crimes. When Sybil catches a person with a criminal potential over 100, they get caught, prosecuted, and often killed by Inspectors from the Crime Investigation Department.

The story follows Akane Tsunemori, a newbie in this department, having to chase a criminal mastermind slipping under Sybil's radar. Psycho-Pass could easily be an episode of Black Mirror, although it has several sequels. Lovers of stories with advanced technology that seems to be more an enemy than a friend relish every moment of this anime. Anyone in love with science-fiction thrillers won't be able to stop thinking about it.

'Mononoke' (2007)

For anyone that's seen Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales, its spin-off Mononoke was likely the next thing on their watchlist. The story is set in the transitive years from Edo to Meiji periods in Japan and follows the nameless medicine seller on his journey into new mind-bending supernatural adventures.

Mononoke doesn't seem terrifying at first. It's actually pretty slow-paced, but a visually stunning series often labeled as avant-garde. Its unusual animation style brings a certain unease into the viewers' minds. Mononoke is unique and a favorite among many off-beat and horror-themed anime series.

'Serial Experiments Lain' (1998)

Serial Experiments Lain is about Lain Iwakura, a high school girl that communicates with the virtual world more than the real world. One day, Lain receives an email from a schoolmate; however, that schoolmate is dead, but her message states her spirit's moved on to the virtual world where she feels free.

In 1998 the Internet as we know it today was just an idea. No one knew the lengths it could reach, although many loved to predict that. It's safe to say that Serial Experiments Lain is one of the most terrifying anime series about immersing oneself in technology. Its plot is discussed by theorists and fans to this day, and while the message and philosophy are pretty clear, the plot left people thinking about it for years after.

'Terror in Resonance' ('Zankyou no Terror') (2014)

Terror in Resonance is a story about terrorism - but it's not. Two young men blackmail the residents of Tokyo by threatening to blow it up with an atomic bomb. The way out? Solving a cryptic riddle. Over time, the audience learns that they used to be a part of social experiments that turn Savant children into biological weapons.

The initial topic sounds scary like terrorism stories always are. However, the more terrifying thing about Terror in Resonance is its socio-political commentary. Creepy, scary things typically hide all around us - especially in the human ability to test others' limits and psyche. This is a mind-blowing anime with excellent visuals.

'Flowers of Evil' ('Aku no Hana') (2013)

The title, Flowers of Evil was inspired by the Charles Baudelaire book of the same name. The protagonist is a high school student Takao Kasuga, who one day steals the gym clothes of the girl he likes. Thinking he got out scot-free, Takao moves on with life, but another female student, Sawa Nakamura, approaches him, saying she saw the whole thing.

To avoid getting caught or reprimanded, Takao agrees to Sawa's conditions - she forces him into a sort of contract where he must do whatever she wants. This is a twisted but in many ways, sad depiction of mental health and feeling cast out. Paired with the anime's unique style of drawing - rotoscoping - the story causes unease and leaves viewers perplexed.

'Tokyo Ghoul' (2013)

Tokyo Ghoul has several spin-offs and was a hit the moment it was released. Set in alternate reality Tokyo, where flesh-eaters named ghouls exist, the story follows a boy named Ken Kaneki. After surviving a ghoul attack, Ken becomes a half-ghoul himself. It seems like a vampire-themed anime series, but it's more than that.

Ken's struggle with adapting to his new life as a half-human half-ghoul shows gory details. However, it also depicts the genuine struggle of someone belonging to both worlds, seemingly unable to fit into just one place or mold. This bloody anime still has loads of action and a memorable setting - a dark and ominous ghoul café called "Anteiku," where Ken learns to assimilate.

