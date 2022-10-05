Everybody loves a good scare, as the undying popularity of horror movies continues to prove. From unexpected jump scares and eerie atmosphere, to terrifying creatures and supernatural occurrences, a lot of fun can be had with the genre.

However, horror movies aren’t always meant to be a pleasant experience, and there are some truly disturbing and twisted films that even the most seasoned enthusiasts would struggle to sit through. Whether it’s due to graphic violence, excessive gore, controversial subject matter or unsettling imagery, these movies are hard to unsee. They will definitely have viewers questioning the sanity of the filmmaker and leave them with no desire to revisit them in the near future. Feel good family fun, this certainly is not.

‘Hereditary’ (2018)

Director Ari Aster has cemented himself as a profound and fresh new voice in horror over the last few years, as exhibited with his debut Hereditary. The film follows a grief-stricken family after the death of their matriarch, as they discover sinister ancestral secrets through supernatural disturbances.

Aster’s film is bleak and utterly hopeless, littered with unnatural and explicit imagery among its unnerving ambiance. Toni Collette’s performance is unhinged and chilling, and one particular scene involving a nut allergy takes an abhorrent turn that viewers will not soon forget. Dark, dark stuff.

‘Midsommar’ (2019)

As his follow-up from Hereditary, Ari Aster’s Midsommar proves to be even more disturbingly surreal than his previous effort. Predominantly set during the day, a troubled couple travels to Sweden with friends for the fabled-midsummer festival, which soon turns into a hellish nightmare.

Our characters are invited to participate in obscene and violent rituals at the hands of a pagan cult, and Aster doesn’t shy away from graphic detail and human despair. With the contrast of the bright Swedish landscapes and the polarizing brutality on display, Aster proves himself to be a sick genius.

‘Goodnight Mommy’ (2014)

Goodnight Mommy is a slow-burn psychological horror film that is drenched in dread from start to finish. It follows twin brothers Elias (Elias Schwarz) and Lukas (Lukas Schwarz), who begin to suspect the identity of their mother (Susanne Wuest) when she comes home covered in bandages after a facial reconstructive surgery.

The film gets under your skin with its creepy atmosphere and delicate pace but will have viewers squirming during its icky and excessive torture scenes, where the torture is being carried out by children. It goes to extremely dark and shocking places.

‘The Innocents’ (2021)

If you’ve seen any of their films, you’d know the Nordic always nail atmospheric horror. Pair that with creepy kids carrying out sadistic acts, and you’ve got yourself some pretty uncomfortable viewing. The Innocents takes these elements to create an understated yet relentlessly haunting film.

During a bright Nordic summer, a group of kids experiment with their newfound powers as things take a dark turn. The violence and cruelty on display (including towards animals) is made all the more difficult to stomach because it is being carried out by children. Viewer discretion is advised.

‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ (1974)

Many argue that modern horror films are always scarier, but that’s not the case when it comes to 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The film sees Leatherface and his cannibal family hunt down a group of unsuspecting hitchhikers for the first time, with mean and bloody results.

Thanks to its balance of sheer dread and extreme gore, it was banned in several countries when first released, and is still considered one of the scariest movies of all time to this day. Disgusting and remarkably impressive for its time, it is certainly not for the faint of heart.

‘Annihilation’ (2018)

While director Alex Garland’s Annihilation can easily be classified as sci-fi, there are many blood-curdling, deranged and surreal visuals that will be unwillingly seared into your mind. Natalie Portman plays a biologist who signs up for a secret expedition into an environmental disaster zone.

The characters come across many mutated landscapes and creatures, including a bloody skeletal bear that growls while imitating the cries for help of its previous victim in the film’s most disturbing scene. With its unnatural cosmic and body horror, it leaves an icky impression you won’t soon forget.

‘Sinister’ (2012)

Considered by many to be the scariest modern horror film of all time, Sinister is… well, pretty darn sinister. Ethan Hawke plays a non-fiction crime writer who moves his family into a house where gruesome murders took place, as his research reveals horrifying discoveries.

The film has a simple plot but is executed in a way that will be lodged into your subconscious for a long time. The Super-8 tapes Hawke’s character stumbles upon featuring various murders are already uneasy to watch, but it’s the demonic face that keeps popping up in each of them that is the stuff of nightmares.

‘Host’ (2020)

We’ve all become far too familiar with Zoom through work meetings and social catch-ups during the pandemic. In 2020, director Rob Savage capitalized on the popularity of the app to make Host, a film that proves you don’t need a big budget to make something terrifying.

Filmed entirely through webcams, a group of friends perform an online séance and accidentally invite a demonic presence into their homes. Savage uses simple tricks to conjure up genuinely nasty scares in a heart-pounding runtime of just under an hour. Zoom meetings will never be the same again.

‘The Witch’ (2015)

Featuring Anya-Taylor Joy in her breakout role, The Witch is a grim and grisly New England folktale. Set during the seventeenth century, it follows a remote Puritan family whose newborn son disappears. The family turns on each other among accusations of black magic and witchcraft.

The film is shrouded in darkness both thematically and aesthetically, featuring disturbing imagery made all the more unsettling by its ties to religion. With its gritty and bleak setting, animal possessions, child sacrifice, and ominous energy, it’s the opposite of feel-good viewing and a malevolent force of a film.

‘Speak No Evil’ (2022)

Speak No Evil has cemented itself as one of the most shocking and heinous movies of 2022, which isn’t an exaggeration by any means. In the film, a Danish family is invited to the home of a Dutch family they befriended on holiday, whose hospitality eventually turns into something increasingly alarming.

It’s the perfect example of a slow burn where things don’t seem quite right throughout but then end up going to a truly unbelievable and grotesque place with its brutal climax. The film speaks on the danger of compliance and is impressively harrowing and devoid of any warmth.

