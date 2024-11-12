Now that Marlon and Shawn Wayans (creatively known as the Wayans Brothers) are confirmed to be returning for the planned sixth installment of Scary Movie, hopes for the return of other principal cast members — as well as some key characters — have also emerged. While details about Scary Movie 6 are still relatively thin, one of the franchise's stars has confirmed the return of the parodied version of the iconic masked killer: Ghostface.

The Scary Movie franchise is a series of parody movies aiming to spoof popular horror features. From the first up to the fifth installment, the horror parody has already spoofed several iconic horror movies, including I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Exorcist, Halloween, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw, The Grudge, and, of course, Scream. Dave Sheridan, who played Officer Doofy Gilmore (aka the man behind the Ghostface mask), has confirmed that Ghostface is returning for Scary Movie 6.

Given that Scream is still an ongoing franchise, with Scream 7 arriving sometime in 2026, it makes sense that the new Scary Movie will once again reintroduce the spoofed version of Ghostface. "The only thing I can 100% tell you is that Ghostface will return for Scary Movie 6. Marlon [Wayans] already confirmed that by taking a photo with a ghostface and that is not me in that photo," said Sheridan. "From what I know of the original script, it did fall in line with what Scary Movie did with really following the story of the [Scream franchise], so this would be like Scream 5 and 6."

‘Scary Movie 6’ Is an Exciting Entry to the Horror Parody Franchise

In the same video, Sheridan also teased that they'll probably use the original mask used in the previous Scary Movie installments, though probably "artistically aged up to be a spoof of Scream 6." In addition to starring, the Wayans Brothers are also writing the script, with Paramount and Miramax producing. While Scary Movie is coming back from the dead, other details about the next movie — including new cast members — are still being kept close to the vest. Moreover, the return of Anna Faris and Regina Hall as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks has not yet been confirmed, although Hall has previously expressed her interest in reprising the fan-favorite role.

Scary Movie is a beloved franchise despite the mixed reviews, thanks in large part to its comedic references to a number of classic horror movies. Following its lengthy break, with Scary Movie 5 having debuted over a decade ago, plenty of horror features have also emerged — ones that were yet to receive the Scary Movie treatment. Midsommar or M3GAN, perhaps? We can only hope.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about Scary Movie 6. You can watch Sheridan's full interview with Crazydog500 down below: