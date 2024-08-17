A good villain has always been important to a story, but the best villains stick out for how much they can terrify an audience. Some villains, like Halloween's Michael Myers, invoke this fear through extreme violence, while others, like Avengers: Infinity War's Thanos, are scary because of just how evil their goals are.

But sometimes the line between heroes and villains is blurred. The kill counts of some of the most feared slashers of all time are dwarfed by the death tolls of some of cinema's biggest action heroes, yet audiences root for one, and against the other. It's interesting to consider how, with a slight tweak to a character's story, or even a change to the point of view from which the story is told, many beloved characters could easily be just as scary as some of the best villains.

10 Batman

Appears in: Various Media (1939-Present)

At a base level, Batman is a billionaire who becomes excessively controlling due to his childhood trauma. Each on-screen portrayal of Bruce Wayne witnesses the death of his parents early on, and in response to this, he attempts to control the criminal population when he gets older. As Robert Pattinson's version of the character notes in 2022's The Batman, he gains that control by striking fear through the criminals of Gotham as Batman. But that's a lot of power for one man.

Wayne's need for control is what makes him a scary character. The only thing truly protecting the public from Batman is Wayne's moral compass, which has been shown in several pieces of media to be shaky at times. In some iterations, he works with the Gotham City Police Department, but much like the morally ambiguous vigilante heroes of the 1970s, he believes that he is above them because his method of justice is more efficient. It's a dangerous mindset to have, and one could easily see many versions of Batman taking a violent, authoritarian turn.

9 E.T.

Appears in: 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Family films in the '80s weren't afraid to explore the scarier sides of their subject matter. Classics like The NeverEnding Story and The Dark Crystal were loved by kids of the era, but some of their darker scenes also left a lasting impression, particularly for frightening their young audiences. E.T., one of the highest-grossing films of its time, had a similar effect with its title character, notably with his introduction.

Audiences first truly meet E.T. when Elliot (Henry Thomas), a young boy, encounters the alien in his backyard. At first, E.T. is obscured by fog as he slowly shuffles towards Elliot while muttering to himself. Elliot tries to call out for his family but clearly fears aggravating the mysterious creature by being too loud. It's a scary scene for children, and the eeriness isn't aided by E.T.'s design, which, even after being fully revealed, is unnerving. He may not be the scariest non-villain character, but E.T. managed to leave an impact that was both positive and negative on a generation of children, and that should be acknowledged.

8 Edward Scissorhands

Appears in: 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Edward Scissorhands (Johnny Depp) could easily have been a horror icon. He is the unfinished creation of an old inventor (Vincent Price), and while Edward was originally intended to have proper hands, his creator died before being able to replace the long, sharp blades he had used as placeholders. As a result, Edward essentially has knives as fingers. Typically, he uses them for artistic purposes, like creating ice sculptures, cutting hair, or trimming hedges, but there's always the potential for accidents.

That potential is what makes Edward so scary. He has good intentions, but with one slip, he could easily severely injure, or even kill someone, a hypothetical that is always fresh in the viewer's mind due to the ever-present nicks on Edward's face. The idea of being in his situation is truly horrific, and it makes it easy to understand why he is implied to have lived the rest of his life in isolation at the end of the movie.

7 Stitch

Appears in: 'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

Stitch (Chris Sanders) is one of Disney's most well-loved characters. Initially appearing in 2002's Lilo & Stitch, he won over audiences with his chaotic, yet lovable nature, and continues to be one of the company's most marketable creations to this day. But if he weren't in a cute, animated film for the entire family, Stitch could easily be a terrifying horror villain.

When audiences are first introduced to Stitch, it is as his creator, Jumba (David Ogden Stiers), is put on trial for his creation. When pressed to give details on what Stitch is, Jumba reveals that he has given his experiment a litany of powers, including super strength, extreme durability, and night-vision, among others. He also mentions that Stitch is driven purely by his need to destroy. Essentially, the only reason that Stitch doesn't destroy Kaua'i when he lands is that he happens to meet Lilo (Daveigh Chase), who is able to teach him compassion. If he never met Lilo, then Stitch's story could easily become a sci-fi horror film for the ages.

6 Jack Skellington

Appears in: 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Perspective changes a lot in a film. Typically, the audience sees the actions of a movie's protagonist through a positive lens, which also means that stories have to undercut the effects of some of their protagonists' mistakes. If catastrophic repercussions aren't shown or dwelt on, then the audience can move on easily, allowing them to still root for the hero. Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon and Danny Elfman) is a perfect example of this.

In The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, decides to take Santa Claus' (Ed Ivory) place for one Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, he doesn't fully understand Christmas, and as a result, he delivers snakes, shrunken heads, and other staples of horror to the children of the world, leaving them horrified when they unwrap their presents. Jack is eventually shot down by the military due to the terror that his actions cause. While the audience is able to forgive Jack because they get to see the remorse he has for his mistakes, when one stops to consider how confused and terrified everyone in the world must have been, it becomes clear that, with a shift of perspective, that night could be the premise for a fantastic Christmas horror film.

5 Deadpool

Appears in: Various Media (1990-Present)

Recently, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) has become an iconic anti-hero. In his films, he has saved the world a number of times, most recently with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, but he's also been shown to be an extremely selfish character. He usually ends up doing the right thing, but in the end, he's in it for himself.

This makes his possession of power frightening. Deadpool is essentially invincible, while also being highly skilled in combat. Additionally, he's a fan of getting creative when standard violence has gotten boring for him. On top of all of this, he now has access to technology that allows him to hop between different universes. He could easily be at the center of a Marvel comedy-horror film where he kills off different superheroes because it is beneficial to him. In fact, multiple comic runs exist with that exact premise.

4 Hulk

Appears in: Various Media (1962-Present)

The line between superhero and movie monster is extremely blurred for Hulk. Through his comic, TV, and movie appearances over the years, audiences have seen him tear through cities, and square off against his fellow superheroes. All of this has been due to one central trait; his uncontrollable rage.

Anger is what turns the mild-mannered Bruce Banner into Hulk. When he becomes Hulk, he has almost no emotional control, ultimately resulting in him destroying almost anything in his path, particularly if it tries to retaliate. While, over the years, Banner has gained more control over his negative emotions, even becoming a proper fusion of his two forms in more recent MCU works, the rage that Hulk displays in earlier films like 2008's The Incredible Hulk makes him seem closer to a destructive force of nature who could easily be the villain in a monster movie.

3 John Wick

Appears in: The 'John Wick' Franchise (2014-Present)

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) may be one of the single deadliest characters in all of cinema. As a retired hitman, Wick is launched back into action when members of the Russian Mafia murder his dog. Throughout the franchise, Wick makes a number of enemies and is hunted down on a progressively larger scale.

And yet he survives due to his connections, resilience, and murderous skill. Simply said, if you anger John Wick, your time on Earth is likely limited. Wick's threat level is perfectly illustrated by the franchise's action choreography. For example, in one memorable scene from the third entry, the hitman takes down some of his pursuing foes using nothing more than a pencil. He's dangerous, and the ease with which he is able to take down swathes of incoming attackers completely justifies his title as Baba Yaga, which is similar to the bogeyman.

2 Superman

Appears in: Various Media (1938-Present)

The concept of an evil Superman is something that's been covered extensively, but that doesn't make it any less terrifying. Superman is one of the most powerful superheroes of all time. He is completely invincible, he has heat vision, flight, and super strength on top of a number of other powers, and he is easily more powerful than any other being on Earth. Essentially, the only thing protecting the human population in the DC universe is the fact that the first people Superman meets are Jonathan and Martha Kent.

Jonathan and Martha teach Clark to be human. They show him the importance of empathy and being a good person. Without them, Superman could end up like a number of evil versions of himself, like The Boys' Homelander, or even DC's own various evil Superman variants. Despite the fact that he's a morally good person though, the amount of power he holds, and the fact that he could unleash it at any time, still makes him a terrifying character.