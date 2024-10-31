It was announced not long ago that another Scary Movie was in the works, and the previous installments in the franchise have seen a major boost because of it. The first three Scary Movies have all jumped into the Paramount+ top 10, with Scary Movie sitting at #1, Scary Movie 2 at #4, and Scary Movie 3 at #9. Anna Farris stars in the first three Scary Movies, with Marlon Wayans starring opposite here in 1 and 2. The third film in the franchise did not return Wayans but did bring on Charlie Sheen, Regina Hall, Pamela Anderson, and Jenny McCarthy to star. The first Scary Movie sits at a 31% score from critics and a 43% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with the sequel dropping to a critics score of 13% and the threequel jumping back up to a 35% rating.

Scary Movie was written by Marlon and Shawn Wayans with Buddy Johnson, Phil Beauman, Jason Friedberg, and Aaron Seltzer all receiving writing credit. Keenan Ivory Wayans directed Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, which are both among his most famous works to this day, along with White Chicks, the 2004 cult classic which also stars Terry Crews. Keenan Ivory Wayans is also famous for directing Marlon and Shawn in Little Man, the 2006 comedy which also stars Kerry Washington and John Witherspoon. Craig Mazin was brought on to write the script for Scary Movie 3, and he’s best known for his work on the HBO Limited Series, Chernobyl, and more recently for his work on The Last of Us. David Zucker directed Scary Movie 3, 4, and 5.

What Else Is Popular To Stream on Paramount+?

A Quiet Place: Day One has been the most popular movie on Paramount+ for upwards of two months now, along with Sleepy Hollow, the classic horror film starring Johnny Depp from director Tim Burton. Mark Wahlberg’s Shooter is also one of the top movies on Paramount+, and Tom Cruise has three movies charting on the streaming service, including Jack Reacher and its sequel, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, and the $1 billion-earning legacy sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

The Scary Movies star Marlon Wayans and Anna Farris and were written by the Wayans brothers and directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans and David Zucker. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the Scary Movies on Paramount+.

Scary Movie Director Keenen Ivory Wayans Cast Carmen Electra , Dave Sheridan , Frank B. Moore , Giacomo Baessato , Kyle Graham , Leanne Santos Runtime 88 Writers Shawn Wayans , Marlon Wayans , Buddy Johnson , Phil Beauman , Jason Friedberg , Aaron Seltzer Studio Dimension Films

