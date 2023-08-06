The Big Picture Reviving the Scary Movie saga would require taking drastic measures and finding more creative ways to parody the world of horror movies.

The modern age of horror films provides ample material for Scary Movie to parody, with a plethora of fresh and original horror releases in the market.

A new Scary Movie installment can improve on the past by following comedic instincts freely, addressing the unfortunate homophobic elements of the original movies, and bringing in LGBTQIA+ comedians and artists for a more progressive and unique approach.

One look at the headline of this feature will make some readers want to run and hide. That’s understandable. Not only did the Scary Movie saga get disastrous marks from critics and audiences alike, there have been lots of recent, pointless follow-ups needlessly trying to extend the shelf life of recognizable franchises. After a summer of Indiana Jones, the DC Extended Universe, Transformers, and Fast & Furious making underwhelming returns to the big screen, the dangers of reviving long-running franchises are more apparent than ever. In theory, the last thing the general public needs is for movie theaters to be occupied by screenings of a “legacy sequel” to the saga that helped inspire Vampires Suck and Meet the Spartans.

Still, there might be some value in reviving the Scary Movie saga. However, the route to resurrecting these horror spoofs can’t be the easy one. There’s surely some studio executive salivating at the idea of doing a legacy sequel that's basically “Top Gun: Maverick but wacky” with the Scary Movie franchise, complete with big crowdpleaser moments revolving around the return of Regina Hall and Anna Farris. However, if Scary Movie is to be revived properly, some drastic measures would need to be taken. This saga would need to eschew the urge to call back to jokes centered around people quoting the “wazzup” commercials and find more creative ways to skewer the world of horror movies.

There’s a New Age of Horror Movies for Scary Movie to Parody

The first four Scary Movie installments were released in the 2000s, an era that isn’t known for being a golden age for horror cinema. While the first film satire Scream, Scary Movie 2 recognized how few iconic “modern” horror films there were by reaching back into the past with a parody of haunted house films from the 1960s and 1970s. Scary Movie 3 and 4, meanwhile, largely shifted the focus to just parodying mainstream movies like War of the Worlds, 8 Mile, and Brokeback Mountain. Parodies of major horror films like Signs, The Grudge, and Saw still crept into these sequels, but in an age of Platinum Dune horror remakes, there wasn’t a plethora of fresh horror material to spoof.

That’s certainly not a problem in the modern world, where each month brings a new horror release attempting to be the next Get Out or A Quiet Place at the box office. With this deluge of frightening motion pictures in the marketplace, the Scary Movie franchise can finally be all about parodying just horror features rather than being a scattershot lampooning of recognizable pop culture material. Plus, not only are there tons of fresh horror films hitting theaters, but many of them are original projects like M3gan, Barbarian, and Talk to Me. Everybody’s made parodies of Freddy Krueger or Ghostface over the last few decades, but there’s ripe material for comedic parodies from fresh concepts like Smile.

Even better, the types of horror films that have gotten wide theatrical releases in the last decade are drastically different from the ones that hit multiplexes back in the days of Scary Movie 3. Studios still drop cash-grab horror sequels into theaters, but titles like The Lighthouse, Hereditary, and even Skinamarink play in hundreds or even thousands of North American theaters. These are projects with incredibly unorthodox visual and narrative qualities, yet audiences tend to eat them up as unique vessels for chills and thrills.

With this variety, the Scary Movie franchise could be emboldened to take some potentially intriguing risks. For instance, why not film certain scenes in a potential new Scary Movie installment in the Academy aspect ratio, mimicking the way titles like The VVitch and The Lighthouse were filmed? There are lots of comedic possibilities in framing characters within those cramped confines! The restrained color palette of titles like the aforementioned The VVitch or other films like Crimes of the Future or The Lodge could also inspire plenty of amusing gags. There are also endless jokes one can conjure up playing on the fascination modern horror titles have with elements like generational trauma or the corny hallmarks of horror legacy sequels. The age of modern horror films has ushered in new possibilities for filmmakers in this genre. It should also inspire some comedic creativity in the people tasked with reviving the Scary Movie franchise.

New ‘Scary Movie” Entries Could Right Some Wrongs of the Past

Part of why making a new Scary Movie installment seems rife with possibilities is that such an entry would be entering a series that isn’t as sacrosanct as Star Wars or the James Bond films. None of the Scary Movie sequels were very well-received and save for occasional inspired visual gags like the sheriff’s hat in Scary Movie 3, few of the jokes in these titles have endured like “Don’t call me Shirley” from Airplane! or any number of jokes from Young Frankenstein. With this track record within the franchise, artists tasked with preparing a new Scary Movie installment can be free to follow their comedic instincts rather than be paralyzed with fear over not living up to the beloved reputation of Scary Movie 5.

Even more urgent, though, is that a new Scary Movie installment could improve on some unfortunate qualities of the original five movies. The various Scary Movie sequels, especially the three later installments of the series, were very much products of the 2000s comedy cinema scene, a domain that was not kind to members of the LGBTQIA+ community. While homophobic material existed in mainstream cinema before this decade, material mocking queer individuals really ramped up in this era. All five Scary Movie installments are infamous for their various “gay panic” jokes and homophobic slurs that undercut the intended lighthearted nature of the entire franchise.

A sixth Scary Movie entry could be brought to life by LGBTQIA+ comedians and artists, putting it in the hands of the very community that was mocked by the earlier installments. With this, brand-new types of gags could be conjured up that takes the franchise to exciting and progressive places. Beyond just opening up the doors for marginalized voices, this tactic would also ensure that a new entry in the Scary Movie saga could offer something discernibly different from its predecessors. That’s not easy to say about the sixth entry of a long-running comedy series, but that kind of potential suggests why we need to bring back the Scary Movie movies for one (it's never just one though) last frightening giggle.