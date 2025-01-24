The Wayans brothers are putting the satirical band back together, after a long 18 years. The comedy legends are returning to write and produce a new Scary Movie and it's already got a release date — it's scheduled to hit multiplexes on June 12, 2026. For those living under a rock (or too young to remember), the original Scary Movie debuted in 2000 and was an instant game-changer as it piggybacked on the success of Scream and other teen slasher movies to do for horror what Airplane! did for disaster movies. And glue-sniffing, too.

The original was directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, and directed by Marlon and Shawn Wayans and it kickstarted one of the most well known parody franchises of all time but also raked in a whopping $42.5 million in its opening weekend — a record-breaking achievement for an R-rated horror film and for a Black director. It also grossed $278 million worldwide which is pretty good going. Fast-forward to now, and we’re gearing up for the sixth installment, with Miramax backing the franchise and Paramount Pictures set to distribute globally as part of their first-look deal with Miramax. And Marlon Wayans has confirmed none of the Zucker brothers or any other team will be a part of this reboot. Except, he said it in his own unique way: “You can’t do Wayans shit without the Wayans.” He’s not wrong.

What Happened to the 'Scary Movie' Franchise Before?

Well, during a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Marlon called out Harvey Weinstein’s shady dealings — one of many — accusing him of “stealing” the franchise from his family after a “crappy” deal with Miramax for the first film. By Scary Movie 3, the Wayans brothers were pushed aside, and the franchise was handed over to the Zucker brothers, with neither Marlon, Shawn, nor Keenen involved in the fourth or fifth films.

“You can try, but eventually you’re gonna lose a lot of money,” Marlon said, referring to the post-Wayans era of the franchise. “What we do is special. We have 200 years of comedy between me, Shawn, Keenen, Damon, Kim. You can’t just put anybody on them.” And honestly, he’s got a point — love them or not, the Wayans brought a specific brand of chaotic, absurd humor to Scary Movie that later entries just couldn’t replicate, even if it wasn't your bag.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Scary Movie, which opens on June 12, 2026. The previous Scary Movie films are currently streaming on Paramount+.

