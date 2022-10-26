It’s spooky season, and what better way to celebrate goblins and ghouls than curling up to watch a scary movie with the lights out? Watching horror movies can be a good way to release tension and, although it may sound contradictory to those who aren't fans, relax and shake off the stress from the day.

Horror allows audiences to confront their fears in a safe environment. Director Wes Craven once said that “horror films don’t create fear, they release it,” which may be true, but comes easier to some than others. Horror is as diverse as the fears and phobias that inspire them, so for those who want a not-too-scary entry point into the genre, there are several films that aren't too frightening.

'The Others' (2001)

Set just after World War II,The Others follows Grace (Nicole Kidman), who lives in a big, creepy house with her two children with photosensitivity as she waits for her husband to return from war. The house is shrouded in shadow as the servants are compelled to keep the drapes closed, lest the children are exposed to sunlight. Between the house’s moans and groans, doors that open and close on their own, and the whispers of invisible children, Grace begins to suspect that her home is haunted, making her feel even more isolated and vulnerable.

This film may be more psychological thriller than horror, but the atmosphere alone serves up plenty of chills. Flickering candlelight and a moody atmosphere inspire a sense of dread in director Alejandro Amenabar’s well-crafted gothic ghost story. Intelligent storytelling, a suffocating score, and a terrific performance by Kidman negate the need for blood or violence while still serving up shivers of suspense.

'Housebound' (2014)

When Kylie (Morgana O’Reilly) gets sentenced to house arrest in Housebound, it’s compounded by having to serve it in her childhood home. Kylie thinks living with her mother Miriam will be the worst thing to happen to her in that house. She’s wrong. Miriam (Rima Te Wiata) is an overbearing gossip, but it turns out her stories about her house being haunted may not be so wild after all.

New Zealand has a robust film industry and a particular knack for mixing comedy with horror. Comedy is a great way to temper horror, but quality laughs can be hard to come by – a New Zealand provenance, however, is a good sign. The comedy is dark, the horror elements are pure, and the film hits all the right notes.

'Coraline' (2009)

Coraline tells the story of the eponymous eleven-year-old child who deals with the upheaval of a recent move by adventuring through a secret door in her new home that leads to an alternate version of her life. Her mom, dad, and even the house are idealized versions of the disappointing real-life ones. Of course, things are rarely what they seem, and the ‘other’ dimension is hiding some pretty sinister secrets.

A stop-motion animated film may seem out of place on a list of horror films and indeed this one is more dark fantasy and suitable for kids Coraline’s age and up, but make no mistake, the movie is deeply creepy. From the mind of Neil Gaiman and the imaginative animation studio Laika, Coraline is visually compelling, extremely entertaining, and deeply unsettling.

'Shaun Of The Dead' (2004)

Shaun (Simon Pegg) and Ed (Nick Frost) are a couple of slacker buddies disappointing those around them by never living up to their potential, or perhaps not having any in the first place. However, the zombie apocalypse presents a unique opportunity for Shaun to finally step up and prove he’s worthy after all.

Shaun Of The Dead is a parody that gets its zombie roots right without sacrificing its self-aware laughs. Director Edgar Wright embraces blood and guts with glee and the chemistry between Pegg and Frost sets a unique tone that helped make this film an instant modern classic. A brisk pace and perfect balance between comedy and horror ensure a fun time and a wild ride for lovers of either genre.

'Pan’s Labyrinth' (2006)

Set in Spain circa 1944, a girl named Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) is sent to live with her new stepfather, a cruel army captain. She escapes into an eerie fantasy world where she learns she’s a princess but must prove her royalty by completing a set of grim tasks, or she might never see her real father again.

Director Guillermo del Toro leans into the bittersweet aspect of childhood by embracing its darkness and wonder. His fantastical characters are brought to life by Doug Jones, the talented man behind many of Hollywood’s most impressive prosthetic performances. An insightful allegory couched in a bizarre fairy tale and spectacular visuals, Pan’s Labyrinth isn’t just worth the fear, it succeeds because of it.

'Get Duked!' (2019)

The Duke of Edinburgh Award is given to youths for completing a trek through the highlands to encourage youths to get active. Three teenage boys are forced to complete it on a ‘one last chance’ basis (Rian Gordon, Lewis Gribben, Viraj Juneja) and a fourth (Samuel Bottomley) is a goodie-two-shoes there of his own volition.

Scandalously funny, with an endearing cast and a premise just strange enough to work, Get Duked! inspires some legitimate heebie-jeebies but dissolves them just as capably with laughter. Off the grid without a compass, the movie takes some surprising turns, and even viewers not normally fond of horror will be entertained.

'Attack The Block' (2011)

Before she was The Doctor, Jodie Whittaker played Sam, a nurse who gets mugged walking home in South London one night. The gang of teenagers, led by Moses (John Boyega), is distracted by a creature who crashes down from the sky. This is just the start; soon they’ll arm themselves however they can protect their neighborhood from an alien invasion.

Taking place over the course of a single night, the pace is blazing fast and ratchets up the thrills frequently. The leads may seem unlikely and unlikeable, but there’s nothing like an alien infestation to inspire people to work together. Attack The Block is a subtle satirical exploration of class and ethnicity, but it’s also a funny, gripping creature feature film, with a sequel currently in pre-production.

'Color Out Of Space' (2019)

A meteorite lands in the front yard of Nathan’s (Nicolas Cage) yard in Color Out of Space, leaving him and his family to battle a mutant alien organism that melts into the earth, infecting land, animals, the properties of space and time, and eventually even them.

Based on a story by H.P. Lovecraft, this film has all the proper horror roots, but since director Richard Stanley insists on emphasizing Cage's performance, it’s also campy and goofy enough not to take it seriously. Whatever terror it conjures up, it balances with disappearing and reappearing accents, or assault and battery on innocent produce.

'Werewolves Within' (2021)

Based on the video game of the same name, a snowstorm has trapped the residents of Beaverfield in a local inn, where tensions are rising due to a proposed gas pipeline. New forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) struggles to keep the peace while investigating an elusive creature that seems to be terrorizing the community.

With murder afoot and everyone a suspect in one location, Werewolves Within does not let up. Richardson could single-handedly make this film enjoyable, but he’s joined by a talented cast dedicated to making viewers laugh. A quippy script and an overgrown boy scout transcend the genre, defying stereotypes and embracing quirky characters rather than cheap jump scares.

'Fresh' (2022)

Like any single woman of the 21st century, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is familiar with the horrors of dating apps. That’s why she’s so pleasantly surprised to meet Steve (Sebastian Stan) the old-fashioned way: at the grocery store, flirting over fruit. It soon becomes obvious that Steve seems too good to be true.

Director Mimi Cave doesn’t shy away from the visceral aspects of Steve’s predilections, and Stan leans into it with glee and abandon. It may not be to everyone’s taste, but for those who have the stomach for it, the real surprise of Fresh isn’t its audacious premise, it’s how much fun it is to watch.

