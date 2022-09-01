The oceans encompass most of the planet, but explorers have only scratched the surface of what lies beneath. What lurks below in the murky depths of the sea has an innately unsettling quality. Stories of krakens hiding in ocean waters waiting to wreck passing ships, man-eating sharks poised to pounce on unsuspecting swimmers, and sirens luring sailors to Davy Jones’ locker are commonplace in history.

Many filmmakers have tried to appeal to our preternatural fears of the unknown, and some have been wildly successful in tapping into what’s so scary about the ocean. Sometimes they use a mythological beast to play on our phobias, and other times it’s just the force of nature itself – it's clear that underwater movies about the ocean aren't going anywhere. There's no shortage of especially thrilling and scary ocean movies that dive into unexplored depths of this sub-genre. If you don’t already have thalassophobia, or an intense fear of the ocean, these best deep sea movies may change your mind.

20 '47 Meters Down' (2017)

Directed by Johannes Roberts

Image via Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

A vacation turned nightmarish is a surefire way to instill a fear of the deep blue sea. Starring Claire Holt and Mandy Moore, 47 Meters Down follows sisters Lisa (Moore) and Kate (Holt) as they decide on an adventurous whim to take a cage diving excursion offered by a group of locals they meet. When the sharks come too close for comfort, the pair begin ascending back to the surface but the boat's towing cable snaps, sending the cage to the bottom of the ocean. The pair fight for survival with limited oxygen and the deadly predators circling.

It's a formulaic shark thriller with an oceanic excursion gone wrong and two inexperienced protagonists against the sea's most terrifying creatures. 47 Meters Down throws in a few twists and turns, but still doesn't quite reach its full potential; however, it remains a solid installment in the genre that spawned a sequel, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, that landed better with audiences. – Ali Teske

Watch on Tubi

19 'Sanctum' (2011)

Directed by Alister Grierson

Image via Universal Pictures

Nothing screams claustrophobia like the crushing black depths of unforgiving waters. The cinematography of the diving thriller Sanctum does just that. While mapping out and exploring one of the world's most inaccessible cave systems, a team of scientists with varying levels of diving expertise must find their way back to the surface after a tropical storm floods the cave system, washing away their surface camp and any hope of help from the air. Audiences will recognize cinematic icon and deep-diving enthusiast James Cameron as executive producer.

While the film isn't explicitly set in the open waters of the ocean, it's a harrowing below-surface survival thriller that uses water as its monstrous villain. Where Sanctum succeeds is in its ability to provoke the audience to ask, "What would you do?" Its downfall lands with its character development; however, for those looking for a reason not to go into the water, Sanctum is a perfect excuse. – Ali Teske

Sanctum Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 3, 2011 Director Alister Grierson Cast Richard Roxburgh , Ioan Gruffudd , Rhys Wakefield , Alice Parkinson , Dan Wyllie , Christopher Baker Runtime 103

18 'The Poseidon Adventure' (1972)

Directed by Ronald Neame

Image via 20th Century Fox

It's a new year of new oceanic fears for the characters aboard a luxury cruise. The Poseidon Adventure is a disaster thriller about the surviving passengers of an ocean liner that was capsized by a rogue wave on its voyage to Greece from New York City on New Year's Eve. The survivors must band together to navigate the maze of ladders and clear corridors as the ship floods, burns, and grows more and more unstable. Gene Hackman Ernest Borgnine, and Shelley Winters are among the top-billed cast in the nine-time Oscar-nominated feature.

The Poseidon Adventure was the original film, long before Titanic, that made audiences question whether a cruise was a good idea. It's also a psychological feature that uses the rising water line as a mirror for the rising tensions of the remaining passengers. A 2006 remake, Poseidon, keeps audiences on edge with certain claustrophobic scenes but fails to live up to the harrowing standard set by the original. – Ali Teske

The Poseidon Adventure Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 13, 1972 Director Ronald Neame , Irwin Allen Cast Gene Hackman , Ernest Borgnine , Red Buttons , Carol Lynley , Roddy McDowall , Stella Stevens Runtime 117

17 'The Perfect Storm' (2000)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on the true story of the Andrea Gail's crew tragically lost at sea, The Perfect Storm is a dramatic storm thriller with a star-studded cast. When three historic storms converge in the Northeast Atlantic, a Massachusetts commercial fishing boat battles the raging wind, rain, and waves on Halloween of 1991. Mark Wahlberg, George Clooney, John C. Reilly, and Diane Lane are among the cast of this Oscar-nominated feature. The Perfect Storm is a nonfiction novel written by Sebastian Junger recounting the infamous conditions the six-person crew encountered along with stories from their surviving loved ones.

The Perfect Storm is the feature film choice for audiences seeking something similar to the oceanic terrors and perils depicted in the TV series Deadliest Catch. Towering waves and relentless pounding rain are enough to invoke a fear of the water. This dramatic retelling of those fateful events is a stark reminder that the ocean's unpredictability can be far more terrifying and shocking than any fictional creature feature. – Ali Teske

16 'Black Sea' (2014)

Directed by Kevin Macdonald

Image via Focus Features

Black Sea is a unique thriller in the genre with a diversified category of fear not typically depicted in modern oceanic features. In search of a sunken Nazi boat filled with gold, a former Naval officer (Jude Law) assembles and leads a crew of Russian and British soldiers to the depths of the Black Sea to recover the legendary U-Boat. This under-the-sonar thriller was a hit with critics but undersold to audiences.

Cold, dark, and crushing, the bottom of the ocean is the boogeyman of the genre for both the characters and the audience. It's unexpected and terrifying versus the standard shark antagonist where there are clear boundaries and realistic expectations of inflicted fear. Black Sea while a submarine heist movie of sorts, is a psychological thriller that uses the inescapable depths of the ocean to press on the emotional and physical distress of those involved. It's enough for any viewer to approach the sea with trepidation. – Ali Teske

15 'Sphere' (1998)

Directed by Barry Levinson