Phone calls from a killer to a victim in horror films were once an effective trope which, outside the Scream series, has mostly disappeared. This is primarily due to a change in technology and how we use it. The days of home landlines and multiple landlines are becoming a thing of the past. Calls are now easier to track as well. If you get a prank call from someone, there’s no need to call the police and have the call traced. For the most part the caller’s number just appears on your screen. And if that’s not enough, we have moved into an era where people talk less and less on their phones. Unless you’re of a certain age, texting and social media has become the main source of communication. The latest Scream taps into this trend in its opening scene. The scariest thing about a phone in the twenty-first century is when it actually rings. We’ve all experienced it. It doesn't have to be 3am, it can be the middle of the day, when whatever tone we’ve programmed into our cell phone sounds. We immediately feel that sense of dread or anxiety, wondering why someone is calling us, why couldn’t they just text or email. We don’t want to answer. If it’s a number we don’t recognize, we usually don’t. If Ghostface was to call, his threats would go straight to voicemail.

There was a time, however, when phones existed only to talk to other people on, believe it or not. When it rang, you never knew who was on the other end, but you always answered it. If you were a character in a horror film, there was a good chance that decision would end badly. More often than not, the trope of the killer calling his victim to torment them worked to scare audiences. It tapped into our fear of the unknown, of whom the caller could be, what they looked like, what they wanted, and where they were. Were they in another town, outside your window, or standing right behind you? That fear could be so much more frightening than seeing a hulking killer in a mask running right at you.

The fear establishes its earliest roots in the 1960s urban legend, “The Babysitter and the Man Upstairs.” Based on the real life chilling story about a teenage babysitter who was killed by a man who climbed through her window, the urban legend revolves around a babysitter receiving numerous calls from an unknown man who keeps asking only, “Have you checked the children?” Frightened, the babysitter calls the police. They say they will trace the call and very soon call back, telling the babysitter to go outside, that the calls are coming from inside the house. The children are discovered dead in their beds upstairs and the killer is apprehended.

This urban legend was filmed beat for beat in the opening scene of 1979’s When a Stranger Calls. Ask most people about the urban legend and this is the movie they think of. Carol Kane plays the babysitter. It’s late at night, the house is dark, and Kane is alone. She keeps getting calls from a man who sometimes says nothing and who other times asks, “Have you checked the children?” When she doesn’t do as he asks, he switches it up to, “Why haven’t you checked the children.” The scary music kicks in, and Kane is up, looking out the window, locking the door, turning down the lights, while outside a dog barks. We are being made to believe that the threat is outside, especially when the killer calls back and tells the babysitter that he can see her. All the while the dimly lit staircase to the second floor where the children sleep rests behind her.

The fear builds for the viewer in two ways. If you are not aware of the urban legend, you are looking for a face in the window watching her, a knock at the door, the crash of a window. Even scarier is to know the legend, to know that the calls are coming from in the house. We wait for a shadow in the background, for a crazed man to come barreling down the steps, for the babysitter to go upstairs to check the children and meet her demise. In each scenario, the fear is built on the unknown, not knowing who the caller is, what he looks like, or where he is at. When a Stranger Calls uses this effectively when the babysitter is leaving the house. She gives a look upstairs where a door now slowly opens and a shadow steps out. The rest of the film isn’t so memorable. We meet the killer, we see him, and when he comes back, it’s not so scary, because the unknown has become known. Still, the first fifteen minutes alone has haunted millions for decades.

While that film may be the most memorable version of this trope, it’s not the first or the best. Before When a Stranger Calls came 1974’s Black Christmas. Directed by Bob Clark of Porky’s and A Christmas Story acclaim, this Canadian nightmare takes place in a sorority. The girls there keep receiving prank calls from a psychopath who screams and laughs and curses, yelling about someone named Billy and Agnes. It’s all gibberish that the viewer can make no sense of, but the different voices are so chilling that we wonder who could produce something so vile, and what is someone like that capable of. Unlike When a Stranger Calls, we know from the start that the killer is inside the house. We follow him upstairs and see him making the calls, but smartly we never see his face, which turns the film into a whodunit as well. That does not make the film any less scary because we are still kept in the dark, not knowing who he is or what he wants, and the characters we are watching do not know what we know.

The body count piles up and the unnerving tension builds until the film ends as how When a Stranger Calls begins, with the police calling the final girl to tell her that the calls are coming from inside the house. Smartly, we are never shown the killer. We see his eye in the crack of a doorway, the most frightening shot of the whole film, and as he chases his potential last victim through the house we see a hand and hear his maniacal scream, but we never get a face or a motive. In the end, he gets away and we never find out who he is. Clark fully commits to the idea behind the legend. He knew that the fear of the unknown from the phone calls can only work if that unknown also ends the film. To have a release from that tension takes away from everything that came before and removes the scares in any possible rewatch. This is why, so many years later, the film still holds up to repeated viewings. No matter how many times you’ve seen it, you still get chills with every psychotic phone call. You still don’t know who he is or what he wants.

Scream takes from both of these examples while also creating its own monster. It moves away from the urban legend of the calls coming from the house, but still remains frightening with that fear of the unknown. We all know the opening scene that sees Drew Barrymore tortured on the phone and then killed by Ghostface. In 1996 cordless phones and cell phones were now prevalent. That is shown by Drew Barrymore talking on a cordless phone to the man who will kill her as she moves around the house. It makes a sedentary scene active. We are not tied down to the cord standing by a table or sitting on a couch. We move with the victim, and that makes the killer moveable as well. He truly could be anywhere at any moment, inside or outside the house.

What puts Scream’s use of this trope over the top into horror history is the voice of the caller. This killer doesn't repeatedly ask one question. He does not scream and squeal and utter nonsense. With Roger L. Jackson’s sinister voice backing up the suspense, this killer is shown to be smart and coherent. He speaks like a normal person, tormenting his prey by telling her what he’s going to do to her, or playing with her by promising to let her live if she can answer some simple movie trivia. This realism makes the killer scary. Unlike Black Christmas, where the killer remaining faceless is what works, here the killer needs to be seen in the end. The fear of the unknown, the whodunit mystery, builds and builds, and there must be a release, because this killer could be anyone and must be known. We need to see, even when the killer is exposed to be someone close to us, for what’s scarier than a faceless entity who picked us for no reason, than a person who is part of our life and has a motive for choosing us. Not only should we fear the darkness and the unknown but here, we should fear everyone. We should fear the known.

While this trope has faded away in modern cinema, it’s hold on the human psyche still remains. If Jaws made us fear sharks, these films made us fear our own phones. If it’s night, and you’re all alone, and you receive a call from someone you don’t know, that ring is a chill down your spine. If you choose to answer, the possibilities are endless. It could be a simple wrong number or a telemarketer, or maybe it’s the unknown, a faceless presence in the dark watching you, waiting to strike. That fear never goes away.

