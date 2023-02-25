The fantasy genre often presents storytellers with many creative possibilities. One area of near-unlimited freedom tends to be in the story's villains. Be they dragons, demons, or dark wizards, a good fantasy villain offers a strong obstacle for the hero and perhaps a cautionary tale as well.

Some fantasy stories have multiple villains within them, either as one-off monsters or servants of true evil. Though their screen time is limited, many of them manage to stand out and install as much or more terror than those they serve beneath.

1 Monstro - 'Pinocchio' (1940)

When Pinocchio (Dick Jones) is tricked into skipping school, his father Gepetto (Christian Rub) sets off to find him. This search takes him to sea, where he is swallowed by a massive sperm whale named Monstro (Thurl Ravenscroft). He eventually swallows Pinocchio as well, forcing the father and son to come up with a plan of escape.

2 Medusa - 'Clash of the Titan' (1981)

After Perseus (Harry Hamlin), cut off the hand of her son, Calibos (Neil McCarthy), to save princess Andromeda (Judi Bowker), the Goddess Thetis (Maggie Smith) decrees that Andromeda must be sacrificed to the Kraken. Perseus seeks out the Stygian Witches, who tell him to kill the gorgon, Medusa. If he can remove her head, Perseus can use her petrifying gaze to kill the Kraken.

Clash of the Titans was the last film to feature the creations of legendary stop-motion artist Ray Harryhausenand Medusa is one of his greatest creations. Her design makes her seem half stone herself, which is accentuated through stiff and deliberate movements. Her showdown with Perseus is a suspenseful game of cat and mouse and a defining moment of 80s fantasy.

3 Dragon - 'The Secret of NIMH' (1982)

To any human visiting Fitzgibbons' farm, their cat, Dragon (Frank Welker), doesn't seem to be anything more than a half-blind cat. Yet to the animals who live in the fields around the farm, he is a fierce and formidable hunter. His most recent victim was the brave mouse and friend to the rats of NIMH, Johnathan Brisby.

4 Meg Mucklebones - 'Legend' (1985)

After the servants of the Lord of Darkness (Tim Curry) kill a unicorn stallion, the world is plunged into a magic winter. To protect the mare from the same fate, the green man Jack O' the Green (Tom Cruise) teams up with his fey friends to infiltrate Darkness' castle. First, they must travel through the swamp claimed by the hag Meg Mucklebones (Robert Picardo).

Legend is filled with outstanding practical effects, and Mucklebone's are the best. Her grotesque features are accentuated by the swampy landscape and water constantly dripping from her hair. She also fits into the film's fairytale aesthetic by being a creature the hero cannot defeat with strength, but rather with cunning.

5 Count Tyrone Rugen - 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

In his youth, Count Tyrone Rugen (Christopher Guest) had a special sword commissioned for his six-fingered hand. When the blacksmith refused to sell it after realizing Rugen didn't care for the craft, Rugen killed him and scared his young son, Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin). Since then, Rugen rose to be the Vizier of the kingdom of Florin, and personal companion to Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon).

The terror Rugen inspires comes from how calm he is when doing terrible things. His favorite pastime is working on a machine that can drain years from a person's life, then asking them to explain the experience for posterity. Even during his battle with Montoya, Rugen uses every dirty trick he can to draw out his opponent's pain.

6 The Eborsisk - 'Willow' (1988)

On a quest to defend princess Elora Danen from the minions of Queen Bavmorda (), Willow () and Mad Martigan (Val Kilmer) arrive at the ruins of Tir Asleen. There, they are attacked not only by Bavmorna's minions but vicious ape-like trolls. Willow attempts to use magic to vanquish a troll but accidentally turns it into a two-headed dragon called the Eborsisk.

7 The Witch King of Angmar - 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

When Sauron forged the rings of power, he gave nine to human kings. Over time, they were transformed into the Nazgul: servants of Sauron trapped between life and death. The greatest among them was known as the Witch King of Angmar (Lawrence Makoare and Andy Serkis), who led the Nazgul in the hunt for the One Ring and Sauron's armies against the city of Minas Tirith.

Being that he was one human, the Witch King knows how to break men in body and soul. His primary weapon is fear, spread either through the size of his army or magically by his very presence. Once his opponents are cowering before him, the Witch King is free to dispose of them at his leisure, or even transform them into wraths.

8 Barty Crouch Jr. - 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

In the aftermath of the First Wizarding War, Barty Crouch Jr. (David Tennant) was sent to Azkaban prison for following Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). Years later, Jr. faked his death and escaped to aid in restoring his lord to power. This involved impersonating Hogwarts' newest teacher, Alistor Moody (Brendan Gleeson), and ensuring that Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliff) would partake in the upcoming Tri-Wizard Tournament.

9 William Corvinus - 'Underworld: Evolution' (2006)

The son of the first immortal, Alexander Corvinus (Derek Jacobi), William (Brian Steele) and his twin brother, Marcus (Tony Curran), were bitten by a wolf and a bat respectively. This turned them into the first werewolf and vampire respectively, though William went feral and spread his condition across Europe. Marcus created an army of vampires to stop him but was betrayed by his lieutenant, Victor (Bill Nighy), who had William imprisoned.

Being the first werewolf, William is a terrifying force to be reckoned with. Despite centuries of imprisonment, he is still strong enough to hold his own against specialized humans and vampires. His bite is even able to transform the dead into permanent werewolves never able to turn human again.

10 The Pale Man - 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

For the second of three tasks, Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) is sent to retrieve a dagger from the lair of the Pale Man (Doug Jones). Inside, she finds the monster asleep at a table prepared with the most beautiful of foods. Starving, Ofelia eats two grapes, which awakens the monster, who is hungry for a meal of his own.

Related: 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' & 9 Other Dark Fairytales Not Aimed At KidsDirector Guillermo del Toro described the Pale Man as institutional evil that feeds on the helpless. His design certainly leans into that theme: he waits for starving and desperate children to come into his lair, only to devour them without remorse or pity. The wrinkled skin and eyes in the palm of his hand make him feel right at home with some of the classic fairy tale monsters.

