Whether they're taken directly from the books or a product of some creative liberty, these scenes haunt memories!

Stephen King adaptions are some of the scariest horror films in existence. With over 50 movies adapted from King's spine-chilling work, there are bound to be some scenes that are so terrifying to watch, it's practically an endurance test for the audience.

From Pennywise's first, gruesome kill to the eerie Grady sisters, some scenes from movies based on King's work will always remain memorable, simply because their terror is hard to forget.

Georgie's Arm ('It')

While 1990's It miniseries depicted Georgie's murder much more ambiguously, leave it to the 2017 remake to include every ounce of guts and gore. When a yellow raincoat-clad Georgie follows his paper boat to a drain, he gets the terror of his short, little life.

After a creepy conversation with Pennywise, the killer clown chomps on Georgie's arm, leaving the boy to drag himself to safety as blood pours into the raindrops on the street before he's pulled into the drain by Pennywise, never to be seen again.

The Death of Margaret White ('Carrie')

Carrie follows a young girl who navigates high school while discovering her telekinetic powers, and while the prom scene is the most recognizable part of the movie, it's the ending that will always make you flinch.

After Carrie's mother attempts to murder her daughter by coming after her with a knife, Carrie uses her powers to send another knife through the air and straight into her mother's hand, pinning her to the wall. Carrie lets several knives fly and stab into her mother until she dies. It's far more cinematic than Margaret's quiet, but still unnerving death (her heart stops) in the book.

The Miserable Hobbling ('Misery')

Misery is any author's worst nightmare; a fan so obsessed with your work that they kidnap you and torture you until you write a book and meet their every last desire for their favorite characters.

The most memorable and shuddering moment of the film comes when Annie placed a block of wood between Paul's tied ankles and begins bashing each ankle with a sledgehammer, breaking both of his legs so he doesn't attempt to escape. It's even gorier in the book, with flat-out dismemberment.

"Come Play With Us" ('The Shining')

The Shining is one of those horror movies that will leave you sitting and staring for a moment once the credits roll. While it has several disturbing scenes, the introduction to the Grady sisters is one that might be hard to erase from your memory.

When Danny rides his tricycle down the hotel hallway and runs into the twin girls, they ask Danny to come play with them before the scene flashes to Danny's vision of the girls' corpses surrounded by blood after they were killed by their father.

Moochie Vs. Christine ('Christine')

Leave it to Stephen King to turn a Plymouth Fury into an 80s slasher villain. When the titular car character of Christine turns sentient and vows payback on her owner's bullies, Moochie sees a tragic end.

Moochie winds up in the middle of nowhere and suddenly sees Christine roll up to him, and when the car flashes her headlights and speeds after him, the bully runs away during the iconic chase scene. But the terror comes when Moochie gets stuck at a dead end in an alleyway and Christine squeezes her way through until she crushes him against the wall.

The Car Scene ('Cujo')

Cujo is ultimately one of the most terrifying concepts in the work of Stephen King: when your beloved dog takes a turn for the worst and turns into a rabid killing machine. But for all of Cujo's terror, the car scene featuring Donna and her son was the scariest.

Donna assumed she was safe inside a car with her young son, until Cujo hunts them down and appears jump scare-style in the passenger window, trying to attack them until Donna finally rolls the window up on the pooch.

Paul Bunyan ('It: Chapter Two')

It: Chapter Two is arguably even scarier than the first film, following Pennywise's return to torment the adult versions of the kids from Derry it once battled. And while the old lady scene and the fortune cookie catastrophe are memorable moments, it's the Paul Bunyan scene that wins for the creepiest of the film.

Richie is already afraid of clowns, but he could add statues to the list after Derry's Paul Bunyan statue comes to life in front of him, his smolder turning into a bat-infested evil grin as he chases after the child. When Richie thinks back on the moment as an adult, he's visited by Pennywise, who floats down by a bouquet of red balloons and does his signature shaking motion toward him.

Gage's Return ('Pet Sematary')

As if the pets in Pet Sematary weren't scary enough, one, young human is the star of the film's most terrifying scene. After Louis' son Gage dies in a tragic accident, the father buries his son in the same cemetery that brought a deceased cat back to life.

But much like the now-possessed cat, when Gage returns from the dead, he's not the same sweet little boy he once was. The child, now with a crazed grimace, goes on a murderous rampage that includes hanging his mother and biting chunks out of his father's flesh.

Redrum ('The Shining')

From his murderous visions to the imaginary friend that lived in his mouth, Danny Lloyd was an exceptionally creepy child in The Shining. But one scene, in particular, might just make you rethink having children.

While his mom Wendy is asleep, Danny writes the word 'redrum' on her door with red lipstick, then proceeds to repeat the word in a frightening voice while holding a knife over her as she slept. When Wendy woke up, she screamed when she noticed the word 'redrum' right-side-round in her mirror, reading 'murder.'

Pennywise's Projector ('It')

Between the 1990 miniseries and the 2017 remake, It is full of plenty of memorably horrifying moments, but one in particular from the 2017 film will make you timid to ever use a projector again.

When the group of friends watches a projection of old photos in Bill's garage, a woman in a picture slowly starts to resemble Pennywise before the photo suddenly comes to life and the garage goes dark. A jump scare ensues when the scene brightens and a large, monstrous Pennywise climbs out of the projection.

