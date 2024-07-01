The Big Picture The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark sequel has faced development challenges due to COVID, last year's industry strikes, and director André Øvredal's other projects.

The Hageman brothers, Dan and Kevin, are still working on the script and remain uncertain about the sequel's progress.

The sequel could explore more of illustrator Stephen Gammell's visual world and potentially involve Guillermo del Toro's creative vision once more.

It’s been said that stories hurt and stories heal, and for a lot of us, it’s been hurting to not know what happened to Auggie (Gabriel Rush) and Chuck (Austin Zajur) at the end of 2019’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. And you know what would heal it? A sequel. Perhaps one that was greenlit all the way back in 2020 that has — much like the fates of Auggie and Chuck — fallen into a development purgatory over the last few years. From the mega pause that the first year of COVID put on the entertainment industry to last year’s historic actors’ and writers’ strikes, André Øvredal’s follow-up feature has been trying to keep its wick lit to burn through the darkest nights. But, when will the pages turn to introduce the next creatures first brought to life by author Alvin Schwartz? Well, according to the brotherly duo of writers behind Scary Stories, Dan and Kevin Hageman, the gears are turning, but they’re still “in the dark.”

During a chat with Collider’s Lead News Editor, Maggie Lovitt, during which the trio mostly talked about the Hagemans’ work on Star Trek: Prodigy, Lovitt took one for the Scary Stories lovers out there and put the siblings on the spot, pushing for something, anything, about the sequel. “I don’t know. I think we’re in the dark,” Dan Hageman said when pressed for information about Scary Stories 2. Giving us the biggest tease we’ve had since the pair last spoke with Lovitt when they confirmed that the project was still in the works, Kevin Hageman continued:

“It’s stalled right now. We actually don’t know. We wrote a draft, Guillermo [del Toro] had a story direction of where to take it…”

And just like that, Dan Hageman reeled him back in with a gentle reminder, “We can’t get too much into it, Kevin.” Recoiling a bit, Kevin Hageman backtracked:

“No, we can’t get into it, but we wrote something, and that’s the last we know. We know a lot of people liked it, but we also know that nothing’s happening right now. [Laughs] We’re in the dark with you guys.”

Why Is the Sequel Taking So Long?

Aside from the triple whammy of COVID and the actors’ and writers’ strikes, there have been several other major shifts and changes that have put Scary Stories 2 on the back burner. For starters, the production’s director, Øvredal, was busy at work for the last few years developing the creature feature, The Last Voyage of the Demeter. In that time, the project jumped from Lionsgate to Paramount, something the Hagemans revealed to Lovitt back in 2022, when they informed her that they would be meeting with Øvredal the following night to swap some Scary Stories over dinner, even then confirming that they had been “actively working on a script.”

What a ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Sequel Could Look Like

Straight from the pages of Schwartz’s beloved spooky children’s books to the big screen, the possibilities for Scary Stories 2 are practically endless when you consider the different alleys that Stella (Zoe Colletti), her father Roy (Dean Norris), and Chuck’s sister, Ruth (Natalie Ganzhorn) could pursue while trying to find Chuck and Auggie. Above all, Øvredal promised Collider’s Perri Nemiroff back in 2020, that the haunting visual art drawn up by Stephen Gammell to accompany Schwartz’s spooky tales would be their primary focus this time around, with the director noting, “I do think that we’ll tap even more into [illustrator Stephen] Gammell’s visual world in the sequel than we did in the first movie.” And, again, with the Hagemans still teasing del Toro’s involvement in the long overdue sequel, we’re sure the monster maestro will be able to whip up some real dream destroyers with this one.

Stay tuned for Lovitt's full interview with the Hagemans tomorrow. You can stream Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark now on Netflix and Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding the hopeful sequel.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark On Halloween 1968, Stella and her two friends meet a mysterious drifter, Ramón, and uncover a sinister notebook of stories. Release Date August 9, 2019 Director André Øvredal Cast Zoe Margaret Colletti , Michael Garza , Gabriel Rush , Dean Norris Gil Bellows , Lorraine Toussaint Runtime 108 minutes

