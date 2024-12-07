When one thinks about horror novel adaptations, the obvious first name that probably comes to mind is Stephen King. The legendary author has dozens upon dozens of adaptations that have made the jump from page to screen, including It, Carrie, The Life of Chuck, and Misery, so it’s incredibly understandable why one’s mind would wander there. But, for so many of us who used his books as a gateway to horror, the crossover telling of Alvin Schwartz’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark was an absolute delight to see celebrate its grand debut in theaters. The film, helmed by André Øvredal (The Last Voyage of the Demeter), first scared its way into cinemas in 2019, delighting fans across varying generations who remember the haunting words of Schwartz and illustrations by Stephen Gammell. Now, Netflix subscribers only have a few weeks left to stream the film before it turns the final page and ghosts the platform for good.

At three books in length, the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series is overflowing with plenty of short stories that will make your blood run cold. Tapping into some of the more adaptable tales, monster maestro Guillermo del Toro worked alongside Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan to pen the story before passing it over to Dan and Kevin Hageman to wrap up the screenplay. The movie does a terrific job of nailing several of the shorts and gathering them under an overall story arch that connects each piece together. Whether you’re a fan of the slasher scarecrow known as Harold or the pale lady in the red room, all the best spine-chillers work their way into the feature-length production.

Who's In ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’?

The cast of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is filled with up-and-coming names of the time who have, in the five years since the film’s arrival, solidified themselves a place in the industry. Included on the call sheet are the likes of Zoe Colletti (The Family Plan), Austin Zajur (Mythic Quest), Michael Garza (Hacks), Austin Abrams (Wolfs), Gabriel Rush (Linoleum), Natalie Ganzhorn (The Set Up), Gil Bellows (Chucky), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), and Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black).

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark immediately received heaps of positive feedback from both critics and audiences alike, with a sequel chilling in development hell over the last few years. For now, all we have is the original film, but stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the hopeful follow-up. Audiences have until December 31 to stream Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark on Netflix.

