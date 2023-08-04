The Big Picture Director André Øvredal confirms that a script for the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark sequel is in the works, despite delays caused by the writer's strike and the director's other projects.

It’s been a few years since audiences were terrified by Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and it looks like not all hope is lost for its long-awaited sequel. In a recent interview with IGN, director André Øvredal gave an update on a potential follow-up, promising that a script has already been in the works. "We have a story. We have a script. We've been working on the script as late as last year and even slightly into this year. The process obviously stopped with the strike — but it's alive, for sure. COVID and then [The Last Voyage of the Demeter] eating up two years of my life certainly put a dent in the progress," the director said.

Following the success of the first film, alongside an ending that teases that there are still loose ends that need to be tied up, it comes as no surprise that a sequel would eventually be in development. Momentum for a follow-up has been previously teased by the creatives behind the film, with screenwriters Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman remaining committed to the project stating they've been actively developing it alongside Øvredal. “And so we've been actively working on a script with them and with Paramount now. The movie is now switched over to Paramount, and it's been super fun. Super exciting,” Kevin Hageman previously told Collider.

It remains unknown how far into development the sequel is, and with the writer’s strike continuing until studios agree to pay fair wages, it may still be a while before audiences get to experience some additional scary stories from the franchise. However, that isn’t stopping Øvredal from bringing some new terrors on the big screen with his latest film, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, based on the “Captain’s Log” chapter from Bram Stoker’s Dracula, which haunts its way into theaters on August 11.

What Will the ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Sequel Be About?

Based on the classic series of books of the same name by Alvin Schwartz, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark centers on a group of unsuspecting teens who encounter the book of Sarah Bellows, which unleashes untold horrors into their lives. While the film eventually resolved its conflict with the spirit of Sarah, the story still left more to be explored, with several key characters still missing in an unknown realm. Any additional details on the upcoming sequel will remain under wraps, but the story will likely focus on Stella, played by Zoe Colletti, attempting to use the book to get them back while also adapting more of the iconic tales from the original series. Until then, fans can revisit their favorite stories with the first film, which is available to own on Blu-ray and digital.

With the film still in early development, no official release date for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2 has been revealed yet. Check out the official trailer for the first film below.