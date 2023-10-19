The Big Picture Scavengers Reign offers a vast, cinematic scope with elevated camera work and shot choices that create a grounded and rhythmic viewing experience.

The creators focused on traditional animation techniques, giving attention to details and avoiding shortcuts, resulting in a feature-quality series with a lot of drawing and thought put into every aspect.

The series explores the symbiotic relationship between the characters and the vibrant, complex planet, with some characters embracing the flow while others resist, ultimately leading to personal growth and understanding.

The beautifully animated sci-fi epic Scavengers Reign made its three-episode streaming premiere on Max today and has already taken audiences into life on a vibrant new planet that is unlike anything they've ever seen before. For co-creator Joe Bennett and supervising director Benjy Brooke, the journey to get the series out into the world has been a long one. The duo sat down for an interview where they talked about everything Scavengers Reign, science fiction being a natural home, our relationship to the natural world, and what comes next.

COLLIDER: There is this scope and vision to this series that is just vast. What is it that you both were hoping to achieve in taking this on?

BENJY BROOKE: We always wanted to make our camera work, our shot choice, our acting feel as elevated and cinematic as possible. And I think what that did for me as a viewer of the show and hopefully does for you is that, whenever there's something like super weird and out there, it creates a nice counterpoint where everything else is very grounded. It was one simple thing that Joe said very early on. Let's not move the camera around very much, keep it locked off and that just creates this really nice rhythm for the whole series.

Yeah, Joe, I wanted you to weigh in on that as well.

JOE BENNETT: I would say that you know, as far as the process that I think a lot of animation is done nowadays with like rigging and all that stuff, just myself, I don't know how to do any of that. I only know the more old-fashioned way, I think Benji as well, you know we kind of come from a more indie animation background. I think things are done a little bit more sort of unorthodox. And so these artists and, and a lot of the artists that we worked with kind of came from that similar background. I'm reluctant to call it like “feature quality,” we just tried to not have to find shortcuts. It was just a lot of work and it was a lot of in between, between our key frames and it was a lot of drawing, you know, and going from concepts to thumbnails to boards. Really giving all of that a lot of consideration and thought was a big part of it.

When you say a lot of drawing, is it possible to quantify how much?

BROOKE: I don't know, between all of the artists that worked on it, I mean, there's not really any way to quantify it. But I think it was always a goal of like, how long can we let an artist work on a specific shot? What is the utility of letting an artist spend two weeks on this sequence? Where does it rest in that specific episode in terms of importance and where in the scope of the whole show? It was always a drive to give people more time as much as possible. And that's just our general ethos because we love letting artists push themselves.

BENNETT: I would also say that the style and sensibility of the show allowed itself to. There's moments where there's a nuance and a subtlety that looks simple but actually requires a lot of drawing. You have a character that slowly turns their head and makes a pensive brow, the behind the scenes on that is crazy. It's a ton of work and I think a lot of it was just us thinking about where it makes sense to kind of put our resources. If you have a big emotional moment and Ursula is reacting to something, it deserves the same amount of attention and love as an action scene. I think it was a lot of like thinking of that across the board with the show.

Image via Max

What you're talking about with having that care put into the emotion, all of these characters are very distinct and complicated and flawed people. Specifically, I want to talk about Kamen, and I need to be vague about how I describe this, but he is a character that is very messy and complicated. How did he grow into this story after the short?

BENNETT: The biggest thing that we were really cherry picking from the short into the series was the planet itself and really kind of trying to bring as much of those multi-layered, symbiotic relationships, and all of the fauna and flora, everything that exists there to try to have it be as similar and rich as what existed in the short. That you'd see a lot of these kind of Rube Goldberg machines and symbiotic relationships that are kind of making up the planet.

For the characters themselves, it was starting fresh and I would say that Kamen was someone we talked a lot about like Manchester by the Sea as a sort of North Star for just thinking about grief and a character dealing with grief. Kamen, I have to be careful about talking about this too as I don't want to spoil anything, but him kind of going through these weird stages and realizing how much he fucked up. It's always having that in contrast with the planet itself and I think it was a lot of it was just whatever kind of inner turmoil a character was going through in juxtaposition with the unknown territory that they're kind of going into was a thing that we were thinking about a lot and playing with a lot. For Kamen it was going through the stages of grief and regret.

BROOKE: With the worst therapist possible or the best therapist possible.

BENNETT: [Laughs] Yeah, exactly.

BROOKE: What I love about Kamen is the simple alchemy of how he’s set up. And I just think it was, Joe you did such a great job of that, a character who's dealing with so much grief. You don't know that yet, stuck in that pod for whatever, six months, and then encounter an alien. It's just this perfect little math equation that just sets everything in motion. And I love characters like that that are just like, I don't know, simple alchemy that creates this ripple effect that all of the dominoes that are set up at the beginning have to fall the way that they fall.

What you were saying, Joe, about this symbiotic relationship with the planet, I was thinking a lot about that in terms of each character and their evolving relationship with it. Kamen starts with a very close but very consumptive relationship with the planet where the other characters start trying to not conquer it, but try and...

BENNETT: Go with the flow.

Image via Max

I was curious about that dynamic and how you played that up in the different arcs and journeys of each character with this vibrant world.

BENNETT: I think it was the idea of some of the characters kind of going with the flow and other characters resisting. Of course, the resisting inevitably there's some kind of fall and it takes them down in some way. I think that the characters kind of realizing, especially like Levi, that there is a sort of an underbelly to this planet that there's a flow and what might look like kind of chaos, there is some type of order that exists. That it's very possible to kind of just go with it and it'll make your life a lot easier. Whereas you have someone like Sam, or whoever, who is like, “I just want to get the hell off of this planet.” Myself, if I go backpacking, so much of it just depends on the kind of mood I'm in. If I'm grumpy and I wanna get out of there, it's gonna be miserable. It's gonna really suck. But you can have kind of an appreciation for it and sort of a respect for the planet in some way. We wanted to just sort of play with the idea of some of these characters kind of going with that and seeing something beyond the merciless, screaming chaos that's in front of them. There’s more to it.

BROOKE: It’s kind of a Gaia principle. Just understanding that there are other forms of intelligence other than the human form of intelligence that we put so much weight on. Joe's analogy about hiking is like, when you hiking and it's raining, you're miserable because you're wet. That's one way of looking at it. But then another is this is a new sensation.

BENNETT: To add to what Benjy was saying, I was thinking a lot about the Gaia theory with this planet of just that everything on it is sort of a bacteria. It's all one living organism and even the humans are sort of an invasive bacteria but they're just a part of everything. There's just part of the whole alchemy of the whole planet. I think it was just kind of like diving into that a lot and trying to look at it from that perspective.

Image via Max

I wanted to ask you both a specific animation question in terms of what science fiction animation that you all maybe looked to or feel like you're in conversation with. But then also with science fiction generally, you're asking some very profound, deep questions about our relationship to the natural world. To start with you, Joe, what was it that you were entering into this with? I could list off a bunch of things that pop into my mind, everything from Annihilation to Ex Machina to any number of things, but what was it that you were feeling and thinking about while working through this?

BENNETT: Man, Ex Machina, that was a big one for sure. And Annihilation, I love Annihilation. We were developing the show before it came out. But when it did come out, I was freaking out, I was like “this is so good and Scavengers is just gonna be like living in the shadow.”

Well, that's the thing, I'm not trying to say that you're taking from anything as this is its own expansive thing and everything is building in new directions.

BENNETT: Oh, of course, of course. For sure. In all honesty, a lot of it was sort of pulling from things that weren't so much science fiction. There was a YouTube channel called Primitive Technology that I was just glued to and I was so interested. It was this guy in New Zealand who every episode just builds a different thing. It'll be like a thatched hut, or whatever, that he will kind of go through every step building it. At a certain point, if he's got to make the roof for the hut, he has to build a kiln to make each tile. Seeing that process, there was something that was very kind of cathartic about it.

So it made me think a lot about, again, these characters kind of going through a sort of Rube Goldberg machine that was almost very gratifying to see play out. Just like complex contraptions that have a very simplified task that exists in nature already. So coming up with these kinds of symbiotic relationships and stuff, I watched a lot of animal documentaries and I was thinking about that as well. That was kind of my source. I think it was sort of almost by default that it fell into the sci-fi genre. The emphasis was just on the planet and nature itself. I think that's where a lot of it is coming from.

I would also say that stuff from more of the sci-fi direction, when I watched Magnetic Rose on the Memories anthology, that was huge. That was a really big one for me. I don't know, just thinking about the level of quality that it was hitting. Then just sort of tonally doing something that did feel very mature and adult. Thinking about this dimensionality that you can kind of give these characters. It was really exciting. I'd say there were a lot of obvious ones like Gandar and Fantastic Planet, a lot like those. Just ones that like Benji and I and a lot of these artists, the stuff that we kind of grew up with. I think subconsciously it was just always there and you're thinking about it.

But we also pulled a lot of influences from, moreso than I would say animation, live-action movies. I kept bringing up The Last of the Mohicans, and I know it's such a different kind of a thing, but it had these emotional moments. I just was like, this, I love this. I wanna get to that kind of level on this. Also Terrence Malick movies and thinking about sort of like, well, now you've kind of created these different creatures and organisms and you've kind of created these ecosystems, what does the sort of magic hour look like for this? The Days of Heaven sort of magic hour. Just sort of kind of coming up with your own version of that.

Image via Max

I wanted to then put that to you, Benji, because what you were saying Joe about also drawing from live-action, I feel like people have animation siloed away as this thing that is a genre, but you're obviously taking from all of these like deeper themes and ideas. The response I've seen a lot to the show has been, why isn't there more animation like this? Why aren’t there sort of these deeper, more mature shows that are for everybody?

BROOKE: I think that there's a new movement. I think we're just part of a movement that's trying to do this. But it's bringing back things like Perfect Blue for me. Satoshi Kon was doing something that live-action filmmakers were influenced by. Aronofsky basically does Satoshi Kon over and over and over. We would love to be part of that conversation. I think it's just treating the work as filmmaking and thinking about it novelistically and thinking about it thematically and not thinking about like, I don't mean to throw shade or anything, but a lot of animation is like taking tropes and techniques and reusing them and reusing characters and building a sort of LEGO system rather than like going for like diving into psychology and thinking about it as much as possible, just like you're making film. Just like Joe is saying, it's drawing from all these film references, but it's drawing from life and we would talk about life a lot while we were working with the animators. And novels too. While we were making it, I was reading a lot of Ishiguro. Klara and the Sun was one that I was thinking a lot about with just the treatment of grief and death and A.I. Also The Remains of the Day, another Ishiguro book. I think Joe's thoughts about nature documentaries and thinking about our relationship with the natural world treating that as just, you know, what does it feel like to be a human in a world that is in freefall? Working with the animators on a spiritual level, if you approach it like that, a lot of interesting things come out of the process.

Are there plans, however much you're allowed to talk about it, of things that you still all want to explore potentially in the future?

BENNETT: I mean, definitely. And we've mapped out quite a bit. Ultimately, at this point, it's really up to the viewers if they want the story to keep going. But yeah, we've definitely thought a lot about that.

The first three episodes of Scavengers Reign are now streaming on Max. Three episodes will be released weekly through November 9.