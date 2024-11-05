The absolute masterpiece called Scavengers Reign was cancelled after one season in May 2024, and of course, fans still hope that the show will continue. It appears that they are not alone, as the series creators also want a second season and are ready to get to work on it. Created by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner for Max, Scavengers Reign is an adaptation of their 2016 short film Scavengers and was announced in June 2022. Later, on October 19, 2023, the sci-fi series premiered.

With Scavengers Reign still not moving forward, co-creator Bennett took to Instagram with a sneak peek of Season 2 alongside a lengthy message voicing his thoughts and appreciating everyone involved in the series’ success. The EP began:

“As of right now, Scavengers Reign is not being renewed for a second season. I wanted to let everyone know directly because I really love our fanbase, they've been such champions for the show, and I don't want to leave everyone hanging.”

Since creating Scavengers Reign, Bennett and the team have “had to fight tooth and nail every step of the way,” but thanks to their belief and perseverance, as well as people’s support, it was a success. The creator further expressed gratitude to the team, including co-creator Huettner, EP Chris Prynoski, the production companies Titmouse, Inc. and Green Street Pictures, the writers, directors, artists, and those at Max “who were incredible partners to work with.” Despite the cancellation, Bennett believes that’s not the end of Scavengers Reign, as he added:

“This is not the end. There is more story to be told, we are ready to make another season, and we produced in-house at Green Street a teaser for what was going to come in the second season.”

Check out the second season’s teaser below!

‘Scavengers Reign’ Gets Cancelled

At the time Scavengers Reign was cancelled, less than a year after Season 1’s debut on Max, it was also reported that the show would be added to Netflix while remaining on Max. On May 31, Scavengers Reign was made available to stream on Netflix in the U.S., the U.K., Ireland and New Zealand. Featured in this critically praised adventure series are Sunita Mani, Wunmi Mosaku, Alia Shawkat, Bob Stephenson, and Ted Travelstead, with Sepideh Moafi, Skyler Gisondo and Pollyanna McIntosh making guest appearances.

While the world hopes for another chapter for Scavengers Reign, the first season is streaming on Max and Netflix.

9 10 Scavengers Reign Set in a distant future, "Scavengers Reign" follows the harrowing journey of a group of survivors stranded on a hostile alien planet. The series delves into their struggles as they navigate the harsh environment, scavenging for resources and contending with the planet's dangerous wildlife. Each character brings unique skills and backgrounds, contributing to their collective effort to survive and find a way back home. Release Date October 19, 2023 Creator Joe Bennett, Charles Huettner Cast Sunita Mani , Wunmi Mosaku , Bob Stephenson , Alia Shawkat Seasons 1

