Right before Scavenger's Reign debuts on Max, a new trailer for the animated series has been released by the streaming platform, teasing Azi's (Wunmi Mosaku) fight for survival as she explores a dangerous world far away from her home. Time is running out for the protagonist of the new series, as the creatures from the darkness hunt her for sport. The show that was originally announced to be in development last year is about to be shared with audiences, in a horrifying journey that was supposed to be about exploration and discovery. Hopefully, Azi can be rescued before it's too late.

The new trailer does a quick job of reminding viewers what the entire premise of the series is about, showing the crew of the Demeter right before they crash in what would become the ship's final destination. As a team of scientists, the crew was headed towards the planet on a very light-hearted mission, before a catastrophic crash left them stranded and at the mercy of the world's predators. With a damaged communications system, Azi will reach out to anyone who might be out there, but there's a big possibility of her message getting lost among the stars.

The show was created by Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner, who had worked together with a similar concept in the form of an animated short film. Signing a contract with Max allowed them to expand the world they had originally envisioned, giving Azi the possibility of living her journey in an entire season of television instead of a limited runtime. The voice cast for the project will also include performances from Alia Shawkat and Sunita Mani, with the crew of the Demeter meeting their fate at the hands of a planet that didn't want them on its surface.

Max's Animated Offerings

Scavenger's Reign becomes the latest animated offering Max provides its audiences with, after the platform had to change its content release strategy following the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. While the output of animated projects the platform will be working on moving forward has changed, Azi's journey joins titles such as Rick and Morty and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake as part of the diverse animation catalog the streaming platform includes. It remains to be seen if Azi's story moves forward as time goes by, or if the Demeter's crash will only be explored across a single season of television.

You can check out the new trailer for Scavenger's Reign below, before the series premieres on Max on October 19: