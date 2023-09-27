The Big Picture Max's new animated sci-fi series, Scavengers Reign, takes viewers on a thrilling journey across the galaxy.

The crew of the Demeter finds themselves stranded on a dangerous and beautiful planet, where survival becomes their priority.

The teaser reveals a stunning landscape filled with strange plants and creatures, raising questions about the planet's secrets and the crew's fate.

This Fall, Max is heading to the stars with its new animated sci-fi series Scavengers Reign. The upcoming show from the streamer takes viewers across the galaxy as a group of people take in the wonders and horrors of space. The series was initially announced in 2022 with its first showcase at the Annecy Animation Festival. Today, Collider is excited to exclusively share the new teaser trailer for the series, slated to debut next month on Max.

Scavengers Reign centers on the crew of the Demeter, a deep space freighter that mysteriously reroutes and disappears into the void of space, with everyone on board presumed dead. However, the exact opposite is true. The crew finds themselves stranded on a different planet, one as beautiful as it is brutal. So, they must now learn about the planet to survive until they can escape or be rescued.

The teaser showcases as much, bringing viewers through the stunning landscape of the planet, brimming with strange plants, creatures, and a few other, more grim, surprises along the way. At first, it seems willing to welcome its new, unwitting inhabitants, but it quickly becomes just as dangerous to the crew as it did to others who came before them. Despite the crew being lost to space for now, their location also suggests that there may be something more to it, though what secrets the planet holds remain unknown for now.

The Crew Behind 'Scavengers Reign'

Scavengers Reign is co-created and executive produced by Charles Huettner and Joe Bennett, who adapted the series from their 2016 short film Scavengers. The duo previously worked together on the short film From God's Mouth to Your Ears. Scavengers Rein is also executive produced by Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina for Titmouse Animation. Sean Buckelew and James Merrill co-executive produce for Green Street Pictures, with Benjy Brooke as supervising director.

Scavengers Reign will debut alongside a handful of anticipated returns for Max next month. On October 5, Our Flag Means Death returns for its second season, with Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi setting sail for more high-seas adventures. The following week, October 12, the long-awaited second half of Doom Patrol Season 4 hits the streamer. It will be the series' last season. 30 Coins premieres its second season on October 23, with The Gilded Age also returning for Season 2 on October 29.

Scavengers Reign will debut with three episodes on October 19, followed by three episodes weekly through November 9 on Max. Watch the exclusive trailer above.