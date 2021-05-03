After getting an overwhelming response on its limited-timed Twitch Drop event, the multiplayer shooter Scavengers is now available as an Early Access title on PC. To celebrate the occasion, developers Midwinter Entertainment dropped a new deep-dive trailer, in which players can learn all about the systems already in place on the playable version of the game.

In order to promote their game, Midwinter released an early version of their upcoming free-to-play multiplayer shooter as part of a Twitch event. During the event, players could try Scavengers, but also get unique drops just by watching other players’ streams. This led to a peak of 120 thousand unique viewers at the same time, with Scavengers being the 6th most-watched game on Twitch. The reception was a lot better than developers could predict, which led to the release of Scavengers in early access for PC players last Saturday, May 1.

Set in a future where the Earth was destroyed and overtaken by mutants and rogue creatures, Scavengers set teams of three players to collect lost data points while fending for their lives. The multiplayer game mixes both PvE and PvP, with matchmaking based on different classes the players can choose from. Each team needs to choose carefully their explorers, armed with unique skills, in order to survive the menaces on the ruined planet and fight the competing team.

As an Early Access title, Scavengers will receive constant updates based on the community feedback, before getting an official release date. This extended development time will be used by the developers to fix issues players can already detect, such as bad optimization, the main reason for Scavengers to hold only 53% of positive reviews on Steam. Even flawed, Scavengers is already a success, with more than 100 thousand players confirmed by the developers. That means that, given proper time, the game can grow to become the next multiplayer shooter sensation.

Scavengers is available now as Early Acess both on Steam and on the Epic Games Store. Check the deep-dive trailer below:

