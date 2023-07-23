The action movie genre is probably one of the most purely entertaining of them all. Those looking for a moment of escapism at the movies will find in action films thrilling and adrenaline-pumping set pieces, a gripping story with universal appeal, and—of course—memorable heroes and villains that are always fun to watch.

Action movie heroes tend to rightfully be the stars of their film, but every now and then, a scene-stealing supporting actor manages to steal every scene they're in. Whether it's a butt-kicking heroine like Neytiri from the Avatar movies, or an intimidating villain like Hans Gruber from Die Hard, these are characters who prove that you don't need to have a ton of screentime in a film to be iconic.

10 Owen Davian — 'Mission: Impossible III' (2006)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Mission: Impossible franchise has had a wide array of scene-stealing supporting characters, either in aid of Ethan Hunt or as an obstacle in his way. However, none of them have an amount of screen presence as staggering as the man who might just be the best antagonist in the franchise: Owen Davian from Mission: Impossible III.

RELATED:

The 10 Best Movies to Watch If You Love 'Mission: Impossible'

Davian has relatively little screentime, but there are two factors that make him such a terrifying presence: One is the writing, which makes him seem like a mysterious force of nature; the other, perhaps most important, is Philip Seymour Hoffman's powerhouse performance, which effectively cements his character as the standout of the whole film.

9 Helen Tasker — 'True Lies' (1994)

Image via 20th Century Fox

True Lies may not quite reach up to the level of director James Cameron and star Arnold Schwarzenegger's previous collaborations, but it has more than enough strengths of its own to make it stand out. One of those strengths is the incredible Jamie Lee Curtis as Helen Tasker, one of the best characters of Cameron's filmography.

While the movie's action mainly revolves around Schwarzenegger's character of Harry Tasker, Helen is arguably the heart and soul of the film. True Lies is probably the funniest James Cameron movie, and Helen is crucial for the humor to work.

8 Neytiri — 'Avatar' Franchise

Image via 20th Century Studios

When James Cameron's visually and technologically groundbreaking sci-fi action epic Avatar came out in 2009, audiences around the world fell in love with its colorful world and vibrant characters. Neytiri, played beautifully by Zoe Saldaña in one of her best-ever performances, is probably the most interesting character of the series thus far.

RELATED:10 Best Action Movies of the Last Decade, According to Rotten Tomatoes

In the first film, she's a fierce warrior who learns to overcome her prejudices and become a nurturing leader. In The Way of Water, she's a fearless mother willing to do anything for her family. She's a constant scene-stealer who elevates every dramatic moment, and shines in every action sequence.

7 Samuel Gerard — 'The Fugitive' (1993)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the best crime thrillers of the '90s, The Fugitive follows a man framed for the murder of his wife as he tries to find the true killer, while Chicago Deputy Samuel Gerard chases him. The result is a riveting cat-and-mouse game that's impossible to look away from.

RELATED:

The 29 Best Action Movies of the '90s

Tommy Lee Jones plays Gerard in one of the most impressive and compelling performances of his career, which rightfully earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar. The Deputy is probably the most memorable aspect of the movie, and he makes every scene he shows up in all the more engaging and fun.

6 Harley Quinn — 'Suicide Squad' Movies

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

If there's a character in the DCEU that fans never get tired of, that has to be Margot Robbie's take on the character of Harley Quinn. Even in Suicide Squad, recognized as one of the worst entries in the franchise, she stands out as the film's best aspect. In the far superior The Suicide Squad, she shines just as well.

A huge part of what makes the villain work so well is Robbie's magnetic performance, which exudes charm and energy. Aside from that, Harley is simply an awfully fun character to watch, and she constantly makes herself the star of every scene she's featured in.

5 Hans Gruber — 'Die Hard' (1988)

In a franchise with no shortage of fantastic supporting characters, Hans Gruber stands out as the biggest scene-stealer. Typically praised as one of the best villains of any action movie in history, the main antagonist of Die Hard helps make it the legendary classic that it is.

The late Alan Rickman steals the show in the role of this moustache-twirling, yet surprisingly nuanced villain. Hans becomes the center of attention every time he's on screen, as a terrifying villain that never gives the hero (or the audience) a moment to breathe.

4 Catwoman — 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In both live-action and animation, there have been numerous iconic portrayals of Catwoman, one of the most popular members of Batman's rogues gallery. However, if one had to pick only one as the best, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone that would disagree with giving Michelle Pfeiffer's version of the character in Batman Returns the title.

RELATED:9 of the Best Christmas Action Movies That Aren't 'Die Hard'

Tim Burton's sequel to his 1989 acclaimed adaptation of the Caped Crusader was met with equal praise upon release, with all viewers praising Catwoman as an incredible addition. This remains the same, as modern audiences still keep falling in love with this sneaky, complex, sensual version of the anti-hero.

3 Kikuchiyo — 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Image via Toho

On the one hand, you have Akira Kurosawa, often lauded as the best Japanese filmmaker to ever live; on the other hand, you have Toshirō Mifune, often lauded as the best Japanese actor to ever live; put the two together and you get a series of incredible masterpieces, chief among which is Seven Samurai, often lauded as the best Japanese movie ever made.

This often imitated, never surpassed samurai action classic is a landmark in its genre, featuring a memorable ensembe of vibrant characters. The best of them is undoubtedly Mifune's Kikuchiyo, an energetic and emotional wannabe-samurai who proves his worth when he puts his life on the line to help a town of helpless villagers.

2 The Joker — 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

More than a decade has passed, and Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy is still remembered by many as the single greatest superhero movie trilogy ever. A big reason why is The Dark Knight, which many would argue is nothing short of the best superhero film of all time, in no small measure thanks to the infamous villain of the Joker.

Heath Ledger's marvelous performance as the character is one that needs no introduction, since it's perhaps the most popular aspect of The Dark Knight. The character himself is absolutely terrifying, an entirely unpredictable menace that lives only to create chaos and watch the world burn, effectively hijacking every scene he's in.

1 Han Solo — 'Star Wars' (1977)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Considering how it shook the sci-fi genre to its core and changed it forever, you'd expect Star Wars to have at least a handful of memorable characters—and you'd be right. If there's one thing that fans typically agree on, it's that the best and most fun character of the first movie in the galaxy far, far away is definitely Harrison Ford's Han Solo.

Ford exudes charisma in the role, playing a mysterious but charming smuggler that's the textbook definition of a lovable bad boy. Although his arc in the original trilogy is great, it's the original A New Hope where he truly steals all his scenes, which cemented him as one of the most beloved characters in the entire genre.

KEEP READING:10 Best Modern Sci-Fi Action Movies, Ranked