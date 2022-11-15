Akira Kurosawa is a filmmaker who needs no introduction. He's earned a reputation for being not just one of the best Japanese filmmakers of all time, but one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, full-stop. For over 50 years, he consistently made fantastic films, with over 30 director credits to his name (and not all of them samurai films, either).

Part of what made Kurosawa so great was his ability to expertly write and then direct incredible sequences that would elevate the films they belonged to. While his best films often have far more than just one "perfect" scene, the following 10 scenes all represent the best of the movies they belong to. As such, they offer brief but impactful looks into what made Kurosawa a master when it came to the craft of filmmaking.

The swing scene from 'Ikiru' (1952)

There's an argument to be made that Ikiru is Akira Kurosawa's most emotional movie. A far cry from the samurai movies or crime-thrillers that populate his filmography, Ikiru is a quiet, character-focused film about a bureaucrat named Kanji Watanabe who learns he has a terminal illness, and the way such dramatic news impacts the last stages of his life.

Ikiru translates to "To Live" in English, which is what Watanabe aims to do to the fullest, once he's overcome the initial shock and intense sadness that comes with learning of his illness. It's a sad but hopeful movie, as he finds meaning in his life during his last days on Earth, emphasized by the intensely emotional scene where he sits on a swing in a park he helped build during his final days. The haunting music and eerie - yet peaceful - darkness of the scene create a strong impact, as does the fact it's the last time we see Watanabe alive, as the scene ends with a fade to his funeral.

The gun theft from 'Stray Dog' (1949)

Stray Dog was one of Kurosawa's earliest films, and definitely the best he directed during the 1940s. It's a film noir-influenced crime-thriller about a policeman going to great lengths to find a pistol that was stolen from him. This type of tense story with a modern-day setting was one Kurosawa would build on (and arguably improve) with later films like The Bad Sleep Well (1960) and the excellent High and Low (1963).

Stray Dog is at its best when it's setting up its premise. The introductory scene is a fantastic mood-setter, emphasizing the heat of the film's setting that's shown throughout the rest of the film, and creating a nervous energy through its depiction of the gun theft that sets the film in motion. The rest of Stray Dog is no slouch quality-wise, but nothing else creates quite the same impact as its opening moments do.

The final scene of 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Seven Samurai is Kurosawa's most famous movie, and it's not hard to see why. It's an influential film with a masterfully told story about a small village that hires a group of samurai to defend them from ruthless bandits. It uses its 3.5-hour runtime to flesh out numerous great characters, and properly build to an exciting and action-packed climax.

The action scene that takes up much of the film's final hour may be its best scene, but it's also arguably numerous scenes. Picking out one perfect sequence from so much great action is difficult, so perhaps Seven Samurai's best moment is actually the final scene, which depicts the aftermath of the battle. The samurai defeat the bandits, but four out of seven are dead, and the ending shows life moving on for the villagers. The surviving samurai know they'll have to go back to wandering the countryside, continuing the search for purpose in their lives, making their victory (and sacrifices) feel surprisingly bittersweet.

The shower of arrows in 'Throne of Blood' (1957)

Throne of Blood is best summarized as Kurosawa's take on William Shakespeare's Macbeth. He takes the story about one man's murderous ambition spelling his doom and expertly translates it into a historical setting that features feudal lords and samurai instead of Scottish royalty and soldiers.

Being a tragedy with an inevitably dramatic conclusion, it's no surprise to learn that the main character's downfall and death in Throne of Blood makes for its most memorable scene. Toshiro Mifune was a phenomenal actor, but in this scene - where his character is bombarded with arrows - he didn't need to act, as apparently, many of the arrows shown were actually being fired near him. This makes his terrified reaction all the more believable and memorable.

The showdown in 'Yojimbo' (1961)

Yojimbo tells the story of a lone wolf who enters a small town that's divided by a conflict between two rival criminal gangs. The movie shows him attempting to play them against each other, so that each side is ultimately defeated, with him coming out on top.

Most of the time, he can do this without getting his hands dirty, but he finds himself needing to physically take out the last of the criminals in the film's climax. It's built up expertly, and seems to end within seconds, due to the fighting prowess of Yojimbo's main character. It's such a cool display of power that most won't even mind it ends the action scene so quickly.

Discovering a body in 'Rashomon' (1950)

In what might be Kurosawa's earliest masterpiece, Rashomon tells the memorable story about a horrific crime that rocks a small forest village, and how numerous differing eyewitness accounts complicate the situation further.

The scene that kick-starts the plot might be one of the film's most striking moments, even if the majority of the film is concerned with flashbacks showing the events leading up to the crime. A woodcutter discovers a body that's only partially shown, but it's one instance where a viewer's imagination is all that's needed to fill in the blanks. From there, the film only becomes more suspenseful and psychologically tense.

The battle at the Third Castle in 'Ran' (1985)

Like Throne of Blood before it, Ran takes inspiration from Shakespeare. In this case, the play that inspires the plot is King Lear, with its story about three brothers who are driven to war when their aging father abdicates his throne and divides his kingdom up in a way that clearly doesn't sit well with all.

The consequences of this conflict play out in a shocking and devastating battle scene, where one army lays siege to the castle of another. It's an eerie and extremely violent sequence that lays out the horrors of war in a truly visceral and powerful fashion. Ran is a great film full of great scenes, but this battle sequence - and its immediate aftermath - is its greatest.

The bloody final duel in 'Sanjuro' (1962)

A sequel to Yojimbo, Sanjuro sees Mifune return as the lone wanderer who defeated two criminal gangs in one in that 1961 film. Here, he becomes involved in an even more complex dispute, this time between samurai and corrupt politicians.

Things were always likely to end in violence, which they do here, but it's the build-up to the final duel and the shocking violence on-screen that stands out. A special effects failure created a huge blood spray when Mifune's character lays the killing blow, but thankfully, Kurosawa realized the effect looked so spectacular that the "mistake" was left in.

The brawl in 'Red Beard' (1965)

Red Beard was the final film that Kurosawa and Mifune worked on together. It's a historical drama that runs for just over three hours, and tells the story of a stern yet compassionate senior doctor who trains a younger (and more arrogant) junior doctor.

It's certainly not an action movie, but there's one scene where Mifune's character fights off a gang of criminals to protect one of his patients, and it's shockingly brutal for the 1960s. It stands out because the rest of the film is so restrained and low-key, making it an incredibly memorable sequence.

Entering the world of Vincent van Gogh in 'Dreams' (1990)

Dreams presents a series of separate stories, given it's an anthology film where each short story is based on a recurring dream Kurosawa had. Each one is bold, colorful, and surreal, with its most memorable sequence being one that features a man entering the world of Vincent van Gogh's artwork.

The visuals do a great job of showing van Gogh's style in live-action, and it's beautiful to look at as a result. It's Kurosawa's way of paying tribute to another iconic artist, and to top it off, Martin Scorsese even appears as Vincent van Gogh!

