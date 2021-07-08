Make sure you have a box of tissues close by for this HBO series.

HBO has released the first trailer for Scenes From a Marriage, so prepare yourself for the punch to the gut of watching a married couple struggle through their life together which eventually to the destruction of their relationship. Based on the acclaimed Swedish miniseries of the same name from Ingmar Bergman, the HBO series stars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac.

The trailer throws us right into the main duo's marriage underscored by Isaac singing a song to the couple's daughter as she's trying to sleep, from the happier times to the fights and beyond. Produced by Media Res and Endeavor for HBO and executive produced by Hagai Levi, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Chastain, Isaac, Daniel Bergman, and Blair Breard, the series will release on HBO this September.

Image via Criterion

RELATED: Trailer for HBO's 2021 Shows Includes First Look at Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain in 'Scenes from a Marriage'

Scenes From a Marriage, which originally premiered in the 70s starring Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson, was a raw exploration of love, happiness, and what happens when those things slowly fade away in a relationship. It's not an easy watch, and the trailer for the HBO series feels very much in that vein. Meanwhile, Chastain and Isaac have known each other for years from their time at Juilliard together, and Scenes From a Marriage marks the second time the two have teamed up since A Most Violent Year.

Scenes From a Marriage will undoubtedly be another heartwrenching performance from Isaac (much like his work in Inside Llewyn Davis) and we can't wait to be emotionally destroyed by this one. The upcoming limited series premieres this September. Watch the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis:

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE re-examines the original’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple, played by Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

KEEP READING: Jessica Chastain Reteams with Oscar Isaac for HBO's 'Scenes from a Marriage'

Share Share Tweet Email

Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste Get Rich With a Coupon Scam in First Trailer for ‘Queenpins’ The coupon heist film also stars Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser.

Read Next

Rachel Leishman (116 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman