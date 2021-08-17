HBO has debuted the second trailer for Scenes From a Marriage, and it proves that this will be a series sure to break our hearts. A modern adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s iconic Swedish series, the Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain-led series will air debut on Sunday, September 12 at 9 p.m. EST, with episodes available simultaneously on HBO Max each week.

Following the arc of a single American couple (Isaac and Chastain), Scenes From a Marriage explores the complicated emotions involved in relationships, a pattern of love, adoration, betrayal, and hatred experienced by Mira, a tech executive left feeling unfulfilled, and her husband Jonathan, a professor determined not to let their lives fall apart. In a tense and gripping way, the five-episode series explores just what happens when a marriage isn’t torn apart by one single tragedy or event, but rather wears away, slowly eroding until what drew two people together no longer exists. “You just believe as a couple, nothing can hurt you,” Chastain’s Mira says, “and then you gradually start to realize that actually, anything can hurt you.”

Image via HBO

RELATED: ‘The Card Counter’ Poster Shows Oscar Isaac Is All-In With Paul Schrader’s Newest Film

Bergman’s original Scenes From a Marriage premiered in 1973, starring Liv Ullman and Erland Josephson. Spanning a period of ten years, the series was met with positive reviews for its honest depiction of psychological tension and the rise of divorce rates in Europe. After such success, the series was condensed into a near-three hour film, which would go on to win Best Foreign Language Film at the 1975 Golden Globe Awards.

HBO’s adaptation of the series will have its premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September, making its debut in the out-of-competition category. Originally set to star Michelle Williams alongside Isaac, the actress remains as executive producer for the series, alongside Chastain, Isaac, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Amy Herzog, Daniel Bergman, and M. Blair Breard.

Scenes From a Marriage also stars Corey Stoll, Sunita Mani, and Nicole Beharie. Written and directed by Hagai Levi, the series will premiere exclusively on HBO and HBO Max on September 12, with new episodes available weekly. Check out the new trailer below:

KEEP READING: First 'Scenes From a Marriage' Trailer Reveals Oscar Isaac in Full Dad Mode

Share Share Tweet Email

'Star Wars: Visions' Trailer Reveals the Anime Anthology We Were Looking For It's the galaxy far, far away like you've never seen it before.

Read Next