They’re the scenes that make the movie. Good facing evil. The hero and the villain. The unstoppable force colliding with the immovable object. In some films it leads to pulse-raising action as the two forces test out each other’s strengths. In others, it’s more reserved, with the characters coming together to discuss their moralities and philosophies (cue the “we’re not so different, you and I” speeches).

Throughout cinematic history and across a wide range of genres, these scenes have made for some of the greatest movie moments for their dramatic tension and iconic visuals. From galaxies far, far away, to the rain-soaked streets of neo-noir crime-thrillers, these scenes saw our heroes and their arch enemies finally standing toe-to-toe.

“She Wouldn’t Want Me To. That’s The Only Reason You’re Alive” - The Bourne Supremacy

It’s tough to think of what the appropriate response is to being framed for a murder you didn’t commit, being hunted by the man who framed you who, in an attempt to kill you, accidentally has your lover killed instead, and then continues his pursuit with waves of relentless assassins. What Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) comes up with to put Ward Abbott (Brian Cox) in his place though is pretty fitting.

Where killing Abbott wouldn’t have been so rewarding, Bourne instead drags a confession out of the CIA section chief only to reveal he was being recorded. The scene may be brief, but Paul Greengrasswithdraws from his frantic editing and rapid storytelling to allow the satisfying moment to unfold.

“Get Down” - Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 2: Judgment Day has become such an iconic film - even surpassing its predecessor - that it’s easy to forget Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 was viewed as the likely villain through the early part of it. With that in mind, seeing the young John Connor (Edward Furlong) running towards the terminator as he whips out a shotgun was intense to say the least.

With one blast of said shotgun though, the T-800 was able to flip expectations on their heads as he floored the T-1000 (Robert Patrick). In doing so, he also kick-started one of the greatest chase scenes in movie history.

“I Want You To Look At Me When I Kill You, I Want To See The Light Leave Your Eyes” - Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

While they’d had brief altercations before, it wasn’t until the climax of the fourth Harry Potter film that ‘The Boy Who Lived’ and ‘He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named’ finally faced each other as equals. After the trophy in the final challenge of the Triwizard Tournament is revealed to be a trap set for Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), the young wizard is confronted by Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and the Death Eaters.

From Cedric Diggory’s (Robert Pattinson) unceremonious execution to seeing the dark lord in the flesh for the very first time, the scene is one of the more memorable from the franchise. After four films of mythos, Fiennes ensured Voldemort was every bit the terrifying evil he was hyped to be while the scene set a much darker tone for the films to come.

“Mommy Was Very Bad” - Skyfall

Of all the Bond villains to have graced the screen, Javier Bardem’s Raoul Silva is one of the greatest, and that’s not just recency bias speaking. Gripping from the instant he appears, Bardem delivers a pulsating monologue about rat extermination and MI6’s values.

Loaded with Silva’s charisma and a blindsiding sexual tension, the scene introduces the vengeful villain in a way that ensures he is as polarizing as he is threatening. A former MI6 agent himself, he takes great pleasure in exposing M’s (Judi Dench) lies and revealing that he and James Bond (Daniel Craig) aren’t so different deep down.

“You Think Darkness Is Your Ally” - The Dark Knight Rises

The brutal physicality and striking vocals of Tom Hardy’s Bane have seen the character become entrenched in pop-culture, and there wasn’t a scene which put him on display in all his glory quite like this one. Having been betrayed by Catwoman (Anne Hathaway), Batman (Christian Bale) is lured into a trap and must face Bane head-on.

The scene birthed a number of Bane’s greatest quotes and set the film on an exciting trajectory while offering one of the trilogy’s more impactful fight scenes. Christopher Nolan’s decision to have no music throughout the scene leaves the audience holding their breath as Bane’s crunching onslaught destroys Batman before our eyes.

“I Ate His Liver With Some Fava Beans and A Nice Chianti” - The Silence of the Lambs

The Silence of the Lambs has two great instances where Clarice (Jodie Foster) comes face to face with serial killers. While her climactic encounter with Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) is pure exhilarating terror, it’s her first meeting with Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) which is truly iconic.

Also serving as the introduction to the unforgettable villain, the scene maintains a heart-pounding intensity as the two try to gain the upper hand on each other. A skin-crawling encounter, Jonathan Demme’s direction is matched only by Hopkins’ and Foster’s performances to make for one of the most famous horror movie scenes ever.

“Hi There. How Ya Doing?” - Die Hard

It should come as no surprise to anyone that one of cinema’s greatest action movies holds one of the best scenes where the hero and villain meet. It might not be the first time John McClane (Bruce Willis) and Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) chatted - who could forget the glorious walkie-talkie bickering - but it was a nugget of movie magic when the two finally met face-to-face.

Turning into a battle of wits, Gruber puts on an American accent, pretending to be an escaped hostage. McClane is no stooge and doesn’t fall for it, but the brief meeting, the tricks employed by both, and the ensuing firefight is blockbuster entertainment at its very best.

“DETECTIVE! You’re Looking For Me” - Seven

While it’s not one of the most shocking twists in cinematic history (nor in this particular movie), the scene where John Doe (Kevin Spacey) turns himself in is one of the most eerily baffling. The music swelling as a blood-soaked Doe’s cold composure blends with Mills’ (Brad Pitt) red-hot rage presented a perplexing power dynamic which made our hearts pound.

David Fincher’s prowess for building tension is no news to fans of the crime genre, but this scene hits the audience with so many disturbing questions we’re not sure if we can bear to watch on. In a movie where the seven deadly sins play a vital role, it’s a damn effective introduction to the devil.

“Brother, You Are Going Down” - Heat

After two decades dominating the film industry - and in particular the crime genre - as A-list actors, Michael Mann’s Heat was the movie which finally brought Al Pacino and Robert De Niro together to share the screen. Their long-awaited appearance together was one of the most hyped movie moments of the 90s, and despite the film being a fast-paced crime-drama, their first interaction was simply a conversation in a diner.

While it does sound underwhelming, the scene was packed full of scintillating drama and character revelations which raised the stakes for the second half of the film. The fact that the scene is remembered as one of the most rewarding scenes in cinematic history by many is a credit to Mann’s ability behind the camera and the talents of the two thespians in front of it.

“No… I Am Your Father” - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

It’s fitting that, in what is considered cinema’s greatest ever franchise, we get the greatest coming together of hero and villain. After fleeting moments which threatened to bring Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) together in A New Hope, Vader was able to loom over the sequel - particularly, Luke Skywalker’s story - as an inevitable threat.

From the breathtaking visual spectacle to, of course, that big reveal of Luke’s lineage, the iconic fight left fans speechless and set the scene for what would be an epic end to the trilogy. Exposing Luke, like he’d been warned, to not yet be ready, the scene is phenomenally built by director Irvin Kershnerto deliver pulsating tension and still stands as one of the saga’s greatest lightsaber duels.

