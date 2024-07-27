There are very few movies that can best be described as completely perfect, so it’s a good idea for all movie fans to have reasonable expectations when it comes to what they watch. While there are a few classic biopics that don’t have any major flaws, even some of the great films of all time have a few minor issues that some viewers may pick up on after several viewings. However, there are some movies that missed the chance to be flawless due to one blunderous scene that significantly threw off the continuity, tone, or characterization.

In the age of streaming, some movie fans may choose to skip through scenes that they don’t like in order to have a pure experience. However, it’s hard to view a film in its entirety, either at home or in the theaters, if it has a distracting scene that doesn’t fit in. A bad scene can even make the more rewarding aspects of a great film look more prominent in comparison. Here are ten great movies that were ruined by a single scene.

10 ‘Psycho’ (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Paramount Pictures

Psycho isn’t just one of the best films that Alfred Hitchcock ever made, but one of the foundational slasher films that inspired countless imitators and ripoffs in the subsequent decades; it's unlikely that there would be franchises like Halloween or Friday the 13th without the precedent that Hitchcock set in 1960. Although the film contains one of the most infamous plot twists of all-time revolving around the real identity of Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), Psycho ends with an odd expositional scene of a doctor explaining Norman’s condition to the audience.

The scene is simply at odds with the subtle approach that Hitchcock had taken up until that point. It’s a moment that would work better if the audience was left to draw these conclusions for themselves. Thankfully, the sequels to Psycho opted to take a more subtle approach that the first film’s ending willfully ignored.

Psycho Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 22, 1960 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Anthony Perkins , Vera Miles , John Gavin , Martin Balsam , John McIntire , Simon Oakland Runtime 109 minutes Main Genre Horror Studio Paramount Pictures Expand

9 ‘Superman: The Movie’ (1978)

Directed by Richard Donner

Image via Warner Bros.

While the superhero genre has grown increasingly popular over the course of the 21st century, Superman: The Movie still ranks as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made. Richard Donner crafted the perfect, charming backstory for Christopher Reeve’s take on the Man of Steel, and didn’t try to cut out the sillier aspects of the mythology. However, Superman: The Movie ends with a ridiculous scene of Superman traveling back in time in order to save his love interest Lois Lane (Margot Kidder) from death.

The scene is a gross overestimation of Superman’s powers that makes him less believable as a character, implying that he has the ability to cheat death. Although the Superman films starring Reeve began to wane in quality over time, they thankfully did not attempt to replicate the time travel element that struck such an odd chord.

8 ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ (2003)

Directed by Anna and Lily Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Matrix may be a cultural juggernaut that was impossible to entirely recapture, but The Matrix Reloaded was a very solid sequel that featured some very impressive continuations of its predecessor’s mythology. Although the car chase and battle with Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) are among the strongest moments in the entire trilogy, a strange scene at the end of The Matrix Reloaded featuring the architect explaining the machines’ plan is simply boring. Neo (Keanu Reeves) is essentially forced to listen and absorb the information at the same time that the audience does.

While it was obvious that this scene needed to be included in order to set up The Matrix Revolutions, which was released later the same year, The Matrix Reloaded conveys its information in the least interesting way possible. While action has always been one of the franchise’s highlights, the Wachowskis are not always quite as strong when it comes to writing dialogue.

The Matrix Reloaded Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 15, 2003 Director Lilly Wachowski , Lana Wachowski Cast Ray Anthony , Christine Anu , Andy Arness , Alima Ashton-Sheibu , Helmut Bakaitis , Steve Bastoni Runtime 138 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

7 ‘I Am Legend’ (2007)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

Image via Warner Bros.

I Am Legend is one of the best post-apocalyptic films of the 21st century, and in the post-COVID-19 era, it feels like a spookily predictive examination of what isolation does to human psychology and mental health. While director Francis Lawrence created an inspiring tribute to the power of perseverance, I Am Legend makes the baffling decision to kill off Will Smith’s character at the very end. Anyone expecting to leave the theater empowered was left severely disappointed.

The ending of I Am Legend was so infamously terrible that many viewers simply prefer the alternate conclusion included on the DVD release, which allows Smith’s character to live. This is apparently the continuity that the upcoming sequel will abide by, as Smith is set to reprise his role alongside Michael B. Jordan. It’s almost as if Lawrence and the creative team want to ignore the original ending entirely.

6 ‘Prometheus’ (2012)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Studios

Prometheus is a real standout within the Alien franchise. Instead of trying to be yet another body horror film featuring the Xenomorph, Prometheus opted to explore existentialist themes about human existence that felt closer in tone to 2001: A Space Odyssey and Solaris. While the film does a good job at setting up a cast of relatable characters, Prometheus features a scene in which two scientists willfully remove their helmets while exploring an alien planet, exposing themselves to dangers.

It’s very hard for the audience to invest in the characters if the film does not take the time to show their intelligence. Prometheus avoids many of the cliches that harmed the other Alien sequels, but it's almost laughable how illogical it is for seemingly intelligent characters to make stupid blunders simply so they can be killed off in brutal fashion.

5 ‘American Sniper’ (2014)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros.

While it was nearly Steven Spielberg behind the camera, Clint Eastwood turned American Sniper into a rousing biopic that became one of the highest-grossing R-Rated films of all-time and received several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Bradley Cooper’s performance as the military veteran Chris Kyle is certainly one of his best, but American Sniper includes a ridiculous scene involving a fake baby. The scene quickly became the subject of online ridicule, sparking many Internet memes.

It’s hard to imagine why a filmmaker as experienced as Eastwood would make such a strange error, as there is nothing even remotely believable about the fake baby prop in the scene. It’s unfortunate that a film that has so many profound things to say about the American military experience would feature a goofy moment that completely diffuses the tension of the situation.