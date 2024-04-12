The Big Picture Scheana Shay felt betrayed by Ariana Madix for not telling her about Dancing with the Stars, making it all about her hurt feelings.

Shay fired back at her former choreographer Gleb Savchecnko for doubting her dancing abilities, calling his comments rude and uncalled for.

Despite her lack of dance experience, Shay defended herself and expressed interest in partnering with Alan Bersten on the show.

Scheana Shay made it clear that her allegiance to Ariana Madix was only short-lived, meaning she went out of her way to make Tom Sandoval cheating on Madix with their friend Rachel Leviss all about how she felt and her lost friendship with Sandoval ,and then turned Madix's appearance on Dancing With the Stars into a spectacle all about her own feelings. Now, she's calling out those who have said things about her. Mainly her former wedding choreographer, Gleb Savchecnko.

The Dancing with the Stars choreographer and dancer helped to choreograph Shay's first dance with her ex-husband Michael Shay for their lavish wedding. Savchenko now, though, has spoken about her dream of Dancing with the Stars and wasn't exactly supportive of the idea. “I’m not saying bad things about her. I think Scheana is amazing. I really like her. She’s an awesome girl and everything,” he told The U.S. Sun. "But as my memory calls, I didn’t think she had a lot of dance experience. That’s what I’m trying to say." He went on to say that maybe she has "improved" since he worked with her.

Shay did not take lightly to those comments and has now fired back at Savchecnko. While on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, Shay responded to Savchecnko's remarks by saying “I thought that was very rude and uncalled for of him. But it is what it is. It is OK, I wouldn’t want him as my partner anyway.” Who would she rather have as a dance partner on the show? Alan Bersten. Shay went on though to defend herself from the time she did work with Savchecnko. “We filmed a scene for Vanderpump Rules, which is also the first time I have ever danced in my life,” she said. “I have never claimed to be a dancer. For the first partner dance I’m doing, he was whipping me around. I even found that video recently and I’m like, ‘I thought I did pretty good.’”

Shay's Response to Madix is Still Wild

Close

Shay has cried on the show to Lisa Vanderpump about the situation and complained a lot about her feelings. Which is not a very good friend thing to do. Shay's upset came from the fact that Madix didn't tell her right away and Madix made it clear that she was told she couldn't. More than that, Madix has a theatre degree so her going on Dancing with the Stars and then starring in Chicago on Broadway makes sense. But it is Shay so she is going to make it about herself.