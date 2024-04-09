The Big Picture Shay questions the validity of Mayer denying hookup on Vanderpump Rules

Scheana Shay has been insinuating for a while that she has hooked up with singer John Mayer. While on Vanderpump Rules, Shay has made comments that point to Mayer, and it took a while, but Mayer finally (seemingly) spoke up about it. Releasing a statement, which was reported on by The US Sun, a source close to Mayer reportedly said: “John has told several people close to him that he never hooked up with Scheana. He knows that she has been telling people they hooked up well before the Vanderpump Rules episode aired and it’s gotten back to him.”

This hasn't set well with Shay who spoke about the ordeal on her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay where she questioned the validity of the quote, as well as the validity of the publication itself. “I mean, I’m sure John doesn’t love being a storyline on VPR," she said, adding, "But where did he deny this?” Shay went on to talk about the Sun and question whether or not this came from Mayer's team at all (it didn't, just a source) and then said to not believe them.

“Because I’m pretty sure it was The Sun who made that claim. It looks like they just made this up,” Shay added. “There weren’t quotes from John [and] there weren’t quotes from his team. I wouldn’t believe anything that they have to say, so there’s that.” There is also proof from 2009 that shows Shay in a magazine with Mayer labeled as his rumored new girlfriend (with their age gap proudly displayed on the page).

Schena Shay Won't Stop Talking About Her Exes

Shay brings up a lot of her ex-boyfriends on the show. So Mayer being a topic of conversation isn't rare with her, but it is strange given her marriage to Brock Davies. More recently, Shay revealed that she is tracking her other ex-fling, Max Boyens, via his location and telling Davies about it.

Shay has extended her profile outside of the VPR universe thanks to her podcast, and her ongoing feud with The Viall Files host, Nick Viall. Nothing has stopped her from speaking of her exes thus far, so Mayer's alleged efforts won't either.

