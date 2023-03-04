Only a few television characters have been as iconic as Dan Levy's David Rose from Schitt's Creek. The pansexual fashion icon has impeccable taste in both clothes and men. Yet, despite his personality and upbringing, David doesn't give up in the face of hardship and finally finds his way with probably the best boyfriend in the world, Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid).

And what's even better, along with his charismatic personality, David has a heart of gold and a bag full of quirky quotes for every occasion. The amount of hilarious yet relatable one-liners David has presented in the show is tremendous, yet there is something so raw about his emotions that Generation Z can relate to. While most of his lines are funny, some highlight how Gen Z often uses humor as a shield to hide their insecurities and inner emotions.

10 “I Am Suffering Romantically Right Now.”

Single or not, every Gen Z individual has romantic issues. As if Keeping Up With The Kardashians wasn't enough, people have to keep up with romantic trends too. Relationships, situation-ships, friends with benefits – love, sex, and romance can get complicated and downright frustrating sometimes.

David understands this emotion too, and the relief that comes with getting rid of dating apps that are more annoying than the annoying aunts who love to set you up. But in his true fashion, David delivers this sentiment with a dramatic flare that is impossible to forget.

9 “Being Approachable Isn’t That Important Anyway.”

If there was a curve for grading social skills, Gen Z would rank "extremely selectively social." David conveys that not everyone has to be warm and welcoming when he refers to the late Queen and tells his mother it's okay to not be approachable when she's running for council. He says that the "Queen hasn’t smiled since the 70’s, and her birthdays are still very well attended."

While Moira (played by the beloved cast member Catherine O'Hara) is temporarily elated because her son thinks she's approachable, she soon realizes David meant precisely the opposite but instead says that she can stay unapproachable, which shows him appreciating embracing one's own nature and personality, something generations before Gen Z have struggled with.

8 “The Idea of Me Life Coaching Another Human Being Should Scare You…a Lot.”

It shouldn't be surprising that Gen Z has been blatantly vocal about their mental health issues on social media. They are an evolving generation who understand the importance of mental health like none other (which is why shows that accurately depict mental health are more important than ever). But these realizations often lead to insecurities about being good parents themselves.

David completely encompasses this emotion in good humor when he tells Jocelyn Schitt (Jennifer Robertson), "The idea of me life coaching another human being should scare you…a lot" in Season 1, Episode 11 when she asks him to help one of her new students, a gay kid who's struggling to fit into the small town.

7 “We Can Talk About This Anytime You’d Like – Preferably Not Before 10am, Because I’m Not Really a Morning Person.”

Getting up before sunrise is overrated, especially when you're on an indefinitely extended vacation, much like David. And thankfully, after the advent of work-from-home, you don't have to. But there's more to waking up than Keurig and office attire. Being awake also means having the energy and patience to tackle the day and people. But Gen Z often needs help in this aspect, perhaps because of the numerous complex emotions they tackle all day, every day.

While it is easily obscured in the shades of "not a morning person," there's much to this issue, which supports David's embodiment of the thought in Season 3, Episode 13, when he promises Patrick they will talk in the morning.

6 “I Saw a Lot of My Body, and I Didn’t Like It.”

Body insecurity issues did not emerge in the 2000s, but with the advent of social media, their impact has multiplied multifold. Social standards for what is regarded as attractive are diminutive and only encompass a minority of individuals. While everyone preaches the superficiality of looks, accepting oneself and enforcing a positive body image takes work.

Unlike his usual confident and glorious self, David feels the same and tells his friend Stevie about it. This entirely unexpected yet heavily poignant statement is something that many Gen Z people could relate to and makes David such a wholesome yet relatable character.

5 “I Would Hardly Call Myself an Expert on This Subject, and by Subject, I Mean Genuine Human Emotion.”

The funniest element of every Gen Z advice ever is how they start off with, "Look, I don't know much about this but..." and David perfectly incorporates this moment when he gives Ted (Dustin Miligan) advice about a potential rekindling of his relationship with Alexis (Annie Murphy) and begins with this exact quote.

David is often self-deprecating but gives some of the most insightful and excellent advice when Ted needs it most. While most Gen Z people feel like they've been burned in love before, they are up to give some of the most beautiful advice, yet often end up doing the exact opposite.

4 “I’m Very Uninterested in That Opinion.”

Most people have an incessant habit of meddling in affairs that don't concern them. And while gossip is something everyone enjoys, butting into issues that do not affect you can be pretty annoying. Moreover, Gen Z, being somewhat evasive and quiet about their affairs, do not respond well to criticism, constructive or not.

In one of his most quotable and humorous quotes, David perfectly defines his personality as not a pushover and, on most days, not super agreeable. However, despite his qualities being seen as rude, David accepts himself for who he truly is and doesn't often want to hear other people's opinions.

3 “I Thought I Was Being Mature, but in Actuality, It Was Just a Classic Case of Self-Sabotage.”

Almost half the Gen Z population is an adult by now, but only by means of age. But, deep inside, they're still kids learning and discovering life as they go. More often than not, they consider themselves nonconformists and do not settle for less. But with great reward comes greater risk, and they usually end up doing certain things they regret later.

Of course, when David lets Patrick flirt with one of the customers, he instantly realizes his heart is in trouble and regrets his mistake. In an effort to be mature, he ends up messing up his relationship with Patrick, but in the long run, it makes their 'happy ever after' even sweeter. Like David's predicament, these little regrets fulfill a long-term arc.

2 “I Don’t Want This Job.”

Generation Z is so over 9 to 5 jobs. Remote work and flexible hours are the new trends and some shows help feel Gen-Zers feel understood by reflecting these changes. But that doesn't mean jobs have gotten fun or exciting. In fact, privileges like free coffee and long lunch breaks have been snatched away. But regardless of when you were born or where you work, one emotion is constant, "I don't want this job."

When David's dad prepares him for his first job interview, David is spot on with this gem and makes the audiences laugh out loud. While his sentiment stems from not wanting a job, those who enjoy it might often regard it as tedious or redundant and not want to work altogether.

1 “I’m Trying Very Hard Not to Connect with People Right Now.”

"Ugh, people" is an emotion Gen Z lives every day. From helicopter parents to meddling relatives, people are the worst. Gen Z is often selective about the people they're vulnerable with, and even then, they are somewhat emotionally unavailable. While the cause of these issues may vary, the impact is the same: "They hate people-ing."

David uses his humor and sarcasm as a shield to push people away and prevent himself from getting hurt. But, even though his humor is only a barrier, he is one of the funniest people in Schitt's Creek. The quote is an embodiment of his personality and is relatable to introverted audiences far and wide.

