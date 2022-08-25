In Schitt's Creek, Catherine O'Hara made Moira Rose is a fashion icon who will be the inspiration for Halloween costumes for years to come. Fans instantly fell in love with the character's Moira-isms and dramatic outfits, her fashion sense inspired by socialite and designer Daphne Guinness, as reported by Vanity Fair.

Not just a set decoration, Moira's wig wall was very much a part of her identity, with audiences eager to see which piece would grace the screen next. With every outfit, Moira carries herself with such confidence, despite her appearances garnering multiple eyebrow raises, dropped jaws, and forced smiles throughout the show's run. Even her pajamas with a vest and broach have us envious of our sleepwear.

"Wine and Roses" - S. 1, Ep. 6

A meshing of styles with the Victorian collar and teased '80s hair, Moira's early seasons' looks were still dramatic. With the first opportunity for acting since their exile, Moira and Johnny (Eugene Levy) meet with local winery owner Herb Ertlinger (Richard Waugh) to discuss a commercial shoot. While Moira practices lines in the hotel room beforehand, her wig (hair?) was pulled back into a neat bun, and then upon arrival at the winery, it's fanned out and expressive.

Though her look for the commercial is much tamer, this episode sets the tone for Moira's identity early on as a statement maker, whether it's her hair or complex outfit. Symbolic of Moira herself, her eye-catching hair against strong colors like black and white makes her a fabulous fashionista.

"Honeymoon" - S. 1, Ep. 10

In one of the first of many Schitt's Creek parties, Moira and Johnny attend the annual luau hosted by Roland (Chris Elliot) and Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson). True to their style, both Roses show up wildly overdressed compared to the shorts, t-shirts, and leis the rest of the guests are wearing. This episode is one of the first where Moira refers to her wigs by their names, this one being Maureen. As if she'd have it any other way, Moira reveals that her wigs are made of human hair and deters Jocelyn from touching Maureen.

The chunky statement necklace compliments the black undercut and dye portion of the wig, making us envious of this barbeque look — and that Moira could pull off an all-white number with nary a stain. While she can't host and throw her own elegant feasts, Moira will still attend one dressed like she can.

"Finding David" - S. 2, Ep. 1

Perhaps a glimpse into the future crow look Moira would don in later seasons, her ensemble when retrieving her beloved bag…er son…gives a gothic vibe. Following season 1, David (Dan Levy) runs off and doesn’t contact the family — well, except for Alexis (Annie Murphy). The Roses find their missing son (and antique bag) at an Amish farm.

Dressed head-to-toe in black, Moira’s feathered cap completes her look and provides a stark comparison to the traditional Amish wear of the farmers housing David. Her sky-high heels make for an interesting trek through the back roads and fields of our favorite fictional town, Schitt's Creek.

"Estate Sale" - S. 2, Ep. 4

Once again, wildly overdressed, Moira’s estate sale/bargain hunting look is much different from the average thrifter. As Johnny and Moira stretch what little they have, the couple attends an estate sale auction to try and add to their minimal collection of belongings.

Like every Moira look, this outfit exponentially contrasts against the backdrop of her new life, and the fierce wig has us all wondering if we could rock a chin-length bob. It's a simplistic yet tamer look for the matriarch compared to what would come in later seasons.

"New Car" - S. 3, Ep. 3

When the Roses need a car, Johnny and Moira head off to a used car dealership to try and find something within their budget. Owning only expensive, couture clothing, the couple does their best to dress down and appear lower class. Befitting the eccentric actress, Moira truly immerses herself in the role with an even more over-the-top accent and backstory to go with her wacky wig.

We adore this look on Moira as she steps into a character other than her own. At the end of the episode, in a quick quip back to David, Moira tells him her black ensemble is actually his outfit—the ultimate mic drop before the end credits roll.

Asbestos Fest - S. 4, Ep. 3

Image via CBC

Nothing says asbestos removal like black fringe and a thigh-length wig. During the town’s charity event to raise funds to rid the town of asbestos. Moira headlines the fundraiser, David by her side, and the pair perform their infamous holiday tune mash-up from the days of glamorous holiday parties.

As usual, Moira is dressed in all black with chunky jewelry and a beret for her accessories. The fringe pants give the outfit some dazzle as she shimmies during various parts of the set. At one point, she tosses half of her hair over her shoulder like a scarf.

"Rock On!" - S. 5, Ep. 6

Image via CBC

Is this what we'd expect Moira to wear to a rock concert and casino? At the moment when most would go all out, Moira keeps it simple with her standard black and white attire and platinum wig. After Jocelyn gets a night away from the newborn, the Jazzagals are disappointed to tell her that the Poison concert had been postponed. The ladies opt for the nearby casino instead.

Moira served up several jaw-dropping Jazzagals looks, but this one shines above the rest. Even though it's a graphic tee kind of event, the Rose matriarch will stick to her fashion style. With a variety of bob-cut wigs, Moira made us all think we could rock one too.

"The Dress" - S. 5, Ep. 4 & "The Premier" S. 6, Ep. 5

The try-on of her premiere gown shows viewers Moira's stunning beauty beneath the outlandish outfits. While the Roses remain in a financial pinch through season 5, it doesn’t stop Moira from ordering an exquisite yet expensive gown for the Crowening movie premiere. She ultimately understands that she must return it and tries it on for one look with her family.

A season later, Moira would get her dream to wear the dress with the addition of a simple gold crown for the town’s red-carpet premiere. The premiere goes haywire with the release of real crows, but Moira’s look is still phenomenal and one that will not be forgotten when discussing Schitt's Creek.

"Rebound" - S. 6, Ep. 9

Imae via Pop TV

After her car is egged, Moira discovered the town is deeply upset with her comments following a magazine interview. Her final starring role, Moira appears in a tourism campaign video as a good faith effort to restore her relationship with the town.

The Moira staple, a head-to-toe black ensemble, the video provides another comedic gem to Schitt's Creeks tally. Moira unapologetically sticks out against the simplistic fashion style of the town, the eye drawing to David's interesting shirt choice for a brief moment. Her carefree attitude and demeanor about her appearance is what we love about this outfit.

"Happy Ending" - S. 6, Ep. 14

Image via Pop TV

The end-all-be-all attire, Moira did not fail to disappoint in her duties as officiant of David and Patrick's (Noah Reid) wedding. In the series finale, Moira graces the wedding in style with a white robe and headdress. The lengthy blonde wig is woven into the mitre head garment, accenting the gold gloves and shoes is an absolute show-stopper.

For a final time, Moira out-dresses everyone in attendance while still creating fashion symmetry within the Rose family. While David and Johnny wear black, Alexis and Moira were white (even though Alexis claimed her "not a wedding dress" was an honest mistake). Moira knows how to go out with a bang, and this will forever be our favorite of her looks.

