What makes a show great? Some might say the A-list actors make it awesome, or some might argue that the plot of the show sets it apart. But the most crucial element of making a show successful is the range of characters it showcases.

From weird and quirky to mature and reliable, the fictional town of Schitt’s Creek has a plethora of people who keep viewers entertained and engaged. The fundamental success of the hilarious show depended on such carefully crafted characters that their growth was evident right from the first season. The Rose family learned many valuable lessons in their six season journey and they could not have made it big without their supporting pillars.

10 Jocelyn Schitt

A teacher at the local school, Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson) is a sweet and hilarious character who keeps up with Moira’s (Catherine O'Hara) antics without complaint. She is a true friend and is always there for Moira and other Jazzagals whenever they need her.

Jocelyn, married to Roland (Chris Elliott), epitomizes patience and tolerance as well. Her relationship with Roland is adorable as the duo enjoy each other’s company and rely on each other in tough moments. She might not be the most important character on the show, but she definitely helps Moira and Alexis both in getting on the right track.

9 Roland Schitt

Immature and non-sensical at times, Roland Schitt is the mayor of the town and honestly, one of the most hilarious characters. He hasn’t fully grown up himself despite having two children in the show’s duration. A good man at heart, he tries to do his best in every situation, but his blabbermouth nature gets in the way.

Though Roland claims to be Johnny’s (Eugene Levy) dear friend, he often becomes a thorn in his way with his unparalleled frolic. The entire town is aware of his buffoonery yet they support him in his endeavors as he lets people do whatever they want.

8 Moira Rose

Moira’s (Catherine O'Hara) personality reflects her immense success and legacy as a popular TV actress. She still lives in a world where she rules a kingdom of loyal fans and admirers. Catherine O’Hara is a well-known actress who molded herself into Moira’s role so perfectly that you cannot tell them apart.

She is known not just for her bizarre outfits and wigs, but also for what a caring mother she becomes in the span of the show. Albeit she remains aloof from her parenting duties in their past life, after losing everything, she becomes a guiding light for both her kids and helps them cheer up whenever they are down. On top of that, her love for Johnny is immense as they share a relationship full of love and mutual respect.

7 Johnny Rose

Johnny is another character on the show with a heart of gold. His managerial skills are quite evident in the way he transforms the motel into a success. Johnny always means well but sometimes, fate has other plans. He keeps messing up situations from telling Patrick’s (Noah Reid) parents about his sexuality to keeping poison ivy in all guest rooms.

Nonetheless, the love he has for his family is beyond words can measure. Even in such trying circumstances when they lost everything, Johnny keeps the family together and tries to keep everyone in the highest spirits. Johnny is the glue that holds the Rose family together and fans love him for it. His chemistry with David (Dan Levy) is quite comfortable since they are father-son in real life too.

6 Twyla Sands

Played by Sarah Levy, Twyla’s character appears very mature and subtle from the beginning. She is a person who likes to remain reserved and out of the way of other people, unlike her peers who are nosy and interruptive. She manages the cafe with great professionalism while working on her passion for singing with the Jazzagals.

Twyla is also a great friend to Alexis as she listens to her troubles and always offers a solution to the problems. Labeled as one of the sane characters of Schitt’s Creek, Twyla is a fan favorite because of her good looks and charming demeanor.

5 Stevie Budd

Stevie (Emily Hampshire) is a grumpy and cynical girl who has very less faith left in the world. Having been on her own for the longest time, she prefers solitude as her sole company. When the Rose family moves into the motel, she befriends David and accepts Johnny’s help in redefining the motel. Stevie is a beautiful character to show how not all women want to be judged on their looks or want to find love in life as they can be happy with a bottle of booze and a good job.

Moira recognizes her hidden talent to shine on stage with the local play that they put up. Stevie bags the play’s protagonist’s role and proves her mettle on stage. Moreover, she is also a great friend and support for David as she always helps him get back on his feet.

4 Alexis Rose

Alexis (Annie Murphy) appears to be the most childish and spoiled person of all the Rose family members. She has had an adventurous life without graduating high school and harboring no worries for the future. Moving to Schitt’s Creek finally acts like a wake-up call for her and she steps up to finish her education and get a job.

Even in love and relationships, Alexis comes a long way and undergoes a transformative experience as she learns responsibility and unconditional care. She finally comes into her own when she starts a PR and communications firm. Even though she looks dumb sometimes, she is actually pretty street-smart as she notices young teens stealing products from Patrick and David’s store.

3 Ted Mullens

Unarguably, one of the sweetest characters on the show, Ted (Dustin Milligan) wins hearts with his hilarious puns and humble attitude. He loved Alexis from the moment he saw her and continued loving her even while leaving for a job abroad. Ted’s glow-up after getting rejected by Alexis the first time leaves him more handsome while retaining all his virtues.

A passionate man through and through, his care and adoration extends to the animals he treats and cures too. Ted is a perfect match for Alexis as they balance each other out while sharing a love that is so admirable.

2 David Rose

David’s growth in the journey of the show is clearly evident. He goes from being a rich and entitled brat to a self-sufficient and caring person. He has been hurt and brokenhearted way too many times in his life, but when he finds love in Patrick, he knows he has to hold on tight and never let go.

Blossoming in the workplace romance, David goes on to be an incredibly understanding boyfriend for Patrick who comes to terms with his sexuality while navigating his feelings for David. He also has an emotionally mature conversation with Ted to console him and help him see his love for Alexis. David’s over-the-top wardrobe and slightly snobbish attitude are forgiven as we see his pure heart and unconditional love for his inner circle.

1 Patrick Brewer

Patrick has to be a widely favored character in the series. From his charming good looks to his mature outlook on life, Patrick is everything one wants in a boyfriend (other than the lie involving his ex-fiance). He does everything in his power to express love for David and keep him happy, and his soulful voice is a huge bonus point!

Patrick’s sense of business and understanding of local needs also come in handy in making the Rose Apothecary store a massive success. He is able to balance David’s eccentricity with his practicality and create a wonderful store that caters to all people.

