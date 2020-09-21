‘Schitt’s Creek’ to Air in Entirety on Comedy Central Following Emmy Sweep

So you’ve heard of Schitt’s Creek, the Canadian comedy series starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy. But you missed it on CBC, Netflix, and Pop TV — even in the context of its recent, unprecedented Emmys sweep. If this describes you, and you’ve been looking for an easy excuse and way to acquaint yourself with this gentle, addictive comedy series, look no further. Per Variety, the series will re-air in its entirety on Comedy Central — and that’s before the final season makes the move to Netflix.

The program, about a rich, spoiled family forced to retreat into a dilapidated, small town hotel, was nominated for seven major comedy Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and won them all — a first for any series, comedy or drama. Springing on this piece of television history, Comedy Central is making the decision to air five episode blocks of Schitt’s Creek starting this October 2nd, from the beginning to the end. This is a big synergistic boon for the program, which aired in the US on Pop TV, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group, which also includes Comedy Central. It also represents a touch of a strike against Netflix, as viewers of the basic cable re-airing will get the final season (aka the one that won all the Emmys) before Netflix viewers.

As for folks who’d rather wait until Netflix, the Netflix Twitter account announced season 6 will be coming to the streaming service October 7. And if you’d rather get started sooner, the Comedy Central re-airing begins this Friday, September 25. For more on Schitt’s Creek, here’s intel on a possible follow-up movie.