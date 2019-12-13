Watch: ‘Schitt’s Creek’s David Hilariously Explains His Holiday Hot Takes

0

Schitt’s Creek is one of the best, funniest, and most delightful shows on television, and ahead of the premiere of its final season in January, co-creator/star Dan Levy has shared a holiday treat with the masses. In a new video posted on Twitter, Levy gets into character as David to explain his, um, different takes on holiday traditions alongside The World’s Best Boyfriend Patrick (Noah Reid). It’s fun and silly and pretty much guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Schitt’s Creek started airing in 2015 on CBC as a Canadian sitcom, and it didn’t really catch on in the US until it hit Netflix. But the groundswell of Schitt’s Creek fandom has grown intense, and the show picked up its first Emmy nominations last year including long-overdue recognition for Catherine O’Hara’s brilliant turn as the instantly iconic Moira Rose. The show succeeds by being purely delightful, offering little conflict in favor of simply sweet and funny and nice storylines. In the Year of Our Lord 2019 that is much welcomed, and this Christmas video is a special treat. Take a look below.