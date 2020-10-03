‘Schitt’s Creek’ Season 6 Arriving on Netflix Early Is the Only Surprise I Want Today

Surprise! Schitt’s Creek co-creator and recent Emmy winner Dan Levy announced the feel-good Canadian comedy’s sixth and final season has arrived early on Netflix. If you’re a human being currently experiencing the same 2020 that I am, then you’ll likely be just as grateful for this very good surprise at the end of an otherwise very bad week.

Up until yesterday — that’s Friday, October 2 for those folks with memories that automatically reset at midnight — Netflix subscribers in the U.S. and Canada thought they would have to wait until October 7 to dig into the final season of Schitt’s Creek. And then came Saturday morning when lo, Levy hopped on Twitter to share the good news: Season 6 had arrived early. Even better, the documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, which tracks the final day of production on the show as well as the phenomenon around it, had also arrived earlier than planned. Levy announced the good news with a Moira Rose GIF, as is legally required when sharing Schitt’s-related news on Twitter. He also shared this brief statement: “Surprise! Season 6 & the Best Wishes, Warmest Regards documentary just dropped early on @netflix [and] @Netflix_CA! Have a great weekend!”

I’m not crying! You’re crying!

As sad as it will be to dig into a fresh batch of Schitt’s Creek episodes for the last time, fans of the show will be able to re-binge it in its entirety now that it lives on Netflix. The Canadian comedy recently made a (seriously) big sweep at the 2020 Emmys, with cast members Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy taking home top prizes in the comedy acting categories. Schitt’s Creek also scooped up the Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy series, and a handful of technical awards.

Schitt’s Creek Season 6 and the Schitt’s Creek documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell are now available to stream on Netflix. Check out Dan Levy’s very lovely surprise announcement below. For more, check out our round-up of the best comedy shows on Netflix and find out what other movies and TV are coming to Netflix in October.

Surprise! Season 6 & the Best Wishes, Warmest Regards documentary just dropped early on @netflix @Netflix_CA! Have a great weekend! 💫 pic.twitter.com/QJZ8CWhyqH — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 3, 2020

