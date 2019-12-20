The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Season 6 Trailer Promises One Last Wild Ride for the Roses

0

With every passing day we get closer to the final season of the greatest Canadian TV series of the decade, Schitt’s Creek. But, before the season can premiere, we must all take a well-deserved break from the hectic pace of our lives to fully absorb the wonderful and tantalizing trailer. It’s been a long road for the Roses and, with five season in the bag and a sixth on the way, it will no doubt be exciting to see how this series wraps up.

All of our favorite Schitt’s Creek day players are here: the Emmy-nominated duo of Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara as Johnny and Moira Rose; their children, the newly-engaged David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy), who may be leaving Schitt’s Creek as this trailer teases. So, while Alexis potentially gears up to leave town (with Dustin Milligan‘s character Ted? Who knows!) and David planning his wedding to local cutie pie Patrick (Noah Reid), Johnny and Moira are grappling with what’s next. The couple is still very much invested in getting the Rosebud motel off the ground (a venture they began last season) but it seems like Stevie (Emily Hampshire) is having second thoughts about re-committing to running the motel and is instead considering exploring what else is out there for her. Is my heart going to be able to handle all of these big life decisions unfolding before my very eyes as I watch? Absolutely not. Am I going to have to invest in tissues and wine to help me get through this trying time. Absolutely yes.

Schitt’s Creek Season 6 will debut on Pop TV (for U.S. viewers) and CBC (for Canadian viewers) on January 7, 2020. Check out the trailer below and make sure to check out a fun video of Dan Levy’s character, David, explaining Christmas traditions.