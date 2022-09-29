It looks like Hulu will be getting a lot more than just "A Little Bit Alexis", as the streaming platform has just announced that the wildly successful Schitt's Creek will be coming to Hulu on October 3, 2022.

The announcement was made through a fictional joint press release from Hulu and Alexis Rose's (Annie Murphy) Alexis Rose Communications. The statement reads as follows, "[e]very now and again, spending like a little bit of money on something really special can definitely help make you smile." The statement continues, "[a]nd that's why I, like, commend Hulu for seeking us out at Alexis Rose Communications, because we totally get it."

The statement continues, playing up on Alexis' flippant and, like totally vocal fry heavy character, saying that "[g]enerally speaking, we at Alexis Rose Communications believe there is nothing wrong with asking for what you deserve. And after weeks and weeks of, like, heavy business negotiations with Hulu, I could absolutely not say no as a businesswoman. The world deserves the best. And I love that journey for them." The statement closed off with, well, the announcement that all six seasons of the show will be moving from Netflix to Hulu this October.

RELATED:

Small Town Love: Ranking 'Schitt's Creek' Couples

Schitt's Creek is one of Netflix's most successful comedy properties, and though the series is not a Netflix original, it has seen widespread success on the platform. The series originally premiered on Canada's CBC in 2015 and ran through 2020. The series aired on Pop TV in the United States.

Schitt's Creek tells the story of the Rose family, a recently impoverished family of socialites who are forced to move to the town of Schitt's Creek, a place that they own thanks to a forgotten inside joke, after losing all other possessions. The often out-of-touch and persnickety family find themselves at odds with the quirky residents of the small town, including the Schitt family who, up until the Rose family appeared in town, were leaders in the community.

Schitt's Creek stars many comedy legends, from Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose, to Eugene Levy as the Rose family patriarch, and Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt. The series was created by Eugene Levy and his son, Dan Levy, who also plays David Rose in the series. The series ended its run in 2020 as one of the most quoted and referenced TV shows of its time.

The acquisition of Schitt's Creek is certainly a coup for Hulu. And it looks like at least Alexis is more than happy to join the Hulu family. Schitt's Creek will begin streaming on Hulu on October 3, 2022. You can take a look at Alexis Rose's press release below.