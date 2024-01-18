The Big Picture Schmigadoon! fans are saddened by the series' cancellation and the news that there will not be a third season.

Writer and creator Cinco Paul expressed his gratitude for the time they had and considered the existence of Schmigadoon! to be a "miracle."

Paul also revealed that a third season had been in the works, and is already fully written.

Today is a sad day for Schmigadoon! fans. Series writer and creator Cinco Paul (The Lorax) took to Twitter today to announce that the Apple TV+ series has been canceled and there will not be a third season. Paul shared a heartfelt and sad message in which he celebrated the time that they were given and called the very existence of Schmigadoon! a "miracle." Season 2 of the series – and now its last – premiered last May.

Schmigadoon! is indeed a bit of a wonder. Producing a musical on a weekly basis is already a massive task, and the musical comedy series also delivered original songs in every episode, which is more extra work. On top of that, the show flipped conventions of the genre and played with several themes and was still an outstanding homage to Broadway shows that make the core of American culture. Not by chance, it was considered a vastly underrated series and a hidden gem within the Apple TV+ catalog. Paul knows this, which is probably why he ends his message with a glimmer of hope. He wrote:

"I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with season 3 of Schmigadoon! The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won't be making it. Such is life. I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast & crew & writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal, & Apple, for everything they did to make it happen. It's a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I'm so grateful we did. And to all the fans of the show out there-thank you with all of my heart. Your love and support has meant so much, and the fact that you connected with our show, that it brought you some joy, means the world to me. This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it's not the end of Schmigadoon...and maybe it's even a happy beginning. Love, Cinco"

Is There Still Hope For 'Schmigadoon!'?

Paul's message makes the blow a little harder to take because fans now know that Season 3 already exists and there are several songs they won't get to discover. The best that fans can hope for right now is that Apple TV+ settles for letting the Schmigadoon! team give a proper ending to the story or maybe that another streaming platform decides to save it, as has happened before. For now, however, there's only time for a swan song.

Throughout its short run, Schmigadoon! managed to land several Emmy nominations and get nods in other important awards such as the Grammys and the Critics' choice awards. The episodes featured several Broadway legends such as Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Kristen Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose and many others.

Schmigadoon! is streaming now on Apple TV+.

