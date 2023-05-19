The Writers Guild of America strike is in full swing, and the action has shaken a number of projects in the industry. The Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers has failed to offer the union a satisfactory deal on fair pay among other matters. The union's move has drawn support from across the industry with Saturday Night Live deciding to go dark as a sign of solidarity, now the cast of Apple TV+ original series Schmigadoon! has joined in the show of support for the union.

In a video posted on Twitter by co-creator, Cinco Paul, the Schmigadoon! cast is seen showing support for the WGA strike and the writers. The cast is seen singing "Pay the Writers. Pay, pay the writers. You won't win, 'cause these folks are fighters. Say no to greed. Give them what they need and pay the writers." At the end of what was a brilliant sing-along, Tituss Burgess who is the quintessential musical Narrator seemed bewildered by the fact that the union's demands simply haven't been met.

There are a number of key points that the WGA are after in their battle to get a better deal. Some of those pointers are comedy/variety writers' wage equality in terms of streaming, protection against AI being used to diminish or replace a writer’s work, maintaining writers' rooms, and protections from free work. As seen in the bodily and facial reactions of Burgess in the Schmigadoon!'s cast solidarity video, the union's requests are not without merit. In an industry where top CEOs rake in hundreds of millions a year while writers struggle with basic bills like rent, the payment structure needs to be evaluated to reflect fairness.

The Team Behind Schmigadoon!

Ken Daurio co-creates the show alongside Paul which premiered globally on Apple TV+ on April 5 and ran through to May 3. Our favorite backpacking couple, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) were center stage once again magically entering into an elegant musical world called Schmigaco were a world 1960s and 70s musicals was recreated. Returning for the second season of the musical were Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. The new season also welcomed some new faces including Burgess as (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Patrick Page (The Gilded Age). The show's executive producers include SNL boss Lorne Michaels, and Andrew Singer who reps Broadway Video while Micah Frank serves as co-executive producer. You can also check out and see how the WGA strike affects you as well.

