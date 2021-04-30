Schmigadoon!, a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key is coming to Apple TV+ this July. The streaming service also released new images from the new comedy.

Sending up the premise of Brigadoon, Strong and Key play backpackers on a trip to reignite their failing relationship who come upon a magical town out-of-time. In this case, that town is perpetually stuck in a 1940’s musical. It’s a fun, nostalgic, tune-filled romp, until they discover that they can’t leave without finding “true love.”

The series is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, who have collaborated on several animated films, including Despicable Me and Hop. Paul, who wrote all of the original songs for the series, also serves as showrunner. Paul previously wrote the original songs for 2012’s The Lorax, which he and Daurio also scripted.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: ‘The Prom’s Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells Reveal Their First Movie and TV Show Crush

The cast includes Tony winners Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, and Jane Krakowski, along with Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen and Martin Short. Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil, and Ann Harada also star. Schmigadoon! is also executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Barry Sonnenfeld, who is also directing.

The cast list was enough to get us excited when plans for the series were first announced last year. Add that to the Lerner and Lowe-inspired mythology, and this show is really playing to the balcony in the hearts of Broadway geeks. I know my mind is already racing with potential songs for them to parody.

The first two episodes of Schmigadoon! will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 16, followed by one episode weekly every Friday.

KEEP READING: New 'In the Heights' Trailer Reveals the Joy and Energy of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Big-Screen Musical Adaptation

Share Share Tweet Email

Up-and-Comer of the Month: Meet 'The Mosquito Coast' Star Logan Polish She also talks about her family's Mexican roots, her idea of a social media-free utopia, and her famous aunt, Kate Bosworth.

Read Next