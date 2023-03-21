Get ready for the return of Schmigadoon!, this time with a dark twist. Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong return to the magical town in which everyone lives in a musical. The show's second season returns this April on Apple TV+ with a new take turning the town into a more grim and sexier world.

Key and Strong star in the musical comedy show as a backpacking couple who stumbled into the marvelous town of Schmigadoon. The upcoming season picks up as Josh Skinner (Key) and Melissa Gimble (Strong) find themselves stuck in their boring normal lives and are eager to return to the exciting musical town. The couple packs their bags and find themselves in Schmicago, a more mysterious town that appears to be a mix between Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Chicago. The couple soon finds that the people of the town are no longer how they remembered them, everyone seems mysterious and sinister. The once happy cheerful town has become a nightmare musical and the couple now face danger in this new mischievous town.

The once bright-colored and fairytale-like world which wasbased on classical musicals turns sinister with musicals that are sexier, violent and a lot more sharp. The new series not only introduces the sultry world of Schmicago but also new cast. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Titus Burgess and In the Heights' Patrick Page join the spectacle in the upcoming season.

Image via Apple TV+

Schmigadoon Season 2 Will Take a Dark Turn

Writer and executive producer Cinco Paul brought back the cast from season one, this time as different characters with wicked storylines. The reimagined world is based off 1960s and 1970s musicals. The new season includes original musical numbers inspired by dark musicals and more written by Paul who also serves as showrunner.

The original series is created by Paul and Ken Daurio. The comedy series is directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and Robert Luketic. Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cunning, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit all return to Schmicago. Executive producers include Lorne Michaels, Micah Frank, and Andrew Singer. SNL's Strong also serves as producer in the series. Schmigadoon! first premiered in 2021 with immensely positive critics later earning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics and an AFI Award for TV Program of the Year.

Prepare for the 'ol razzle dazzle as Schmigadoon! returns on Wednesday, April 5, on Apple TV+. Watch the latest trailer for season two below: