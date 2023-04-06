Schmigadoon! fans can rejoice as the highly anticipated second season of the show premieres on April 5. This time around, the lovable couple Melissa and Josh find themselves bored with their routine lives as doctors in New York City. Desperate for adventure and excitement, they return to the forest to find the charming and picturesque village of Schmigadoon, but as fate would have it, they end up in a world that is a tongue-in-cheek nod to the sultry and enigmatic musicals of the 1960s and 1970s.

The new season promises to be just as entertaining and whimsical as the first, with a familiar all-star cast taking on different roles and a hilarious storyline that pokes fun at some of the most beloved classics in the genre. Read on for our guide to the cast and characters of Schmigadoon! Season 2.

Cecily Strong as Melissa Gimble

Cecily Strong plays Melissa Gimble, an OBGYN from New York City and Josh’s girlfriend. In the first season, Melissa is initially skeptical of Schmigadoon and its inhabitants but eventually begins to embrace the whimsy and romance of the musical world she finds herself in. But when Schmigadoon takes a darker turn in Season 2, Melissa is in for a massive shock.

With her quick wit and sharp impersonations, Strong was a notable cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2012 to 2022. She’s also made appearances in movies like Ghostbusters (2016) and The Boss (2016).

Keegan-Michael Key as Josh Skinner

Keegan-Michael Key plays Josh Skinner, an orthopedic surgeon from New York City and Melissa's boyfriend. Just like Melissa, Josh is initially resistant to the idea of being in a musical. Still, he eventually begins to embrace the romanticism and magic of the world around him. Of course, that is until he arrived in a much more ominous version of Schmigadoon in Season 2.

Key made a name for himself in the entertainment industry when he co-created and co-starred in Comedy Central’s Key & Peele with Jordan Peele. Besides the sketch series, Key starred in the first season of Fargo and had a recurring role in Parks and Recreation, not to mention various roles in films like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, and more.

Dove Cameron as Jenny Banks

Dove Cameron plays Jenny Banks, a parody of Sally Bowles from Cabaret. Although not much is known about the character, fans can expect her to embody the same free-spirited and carefree qualities as Sally Bowles, expressed through her lively and engaging performances.

Cameron gained prominence as a teenage actress on the Disney Channel, where she starred in the hit television series Liv and Maddie and the original movie series Descendants. Cameron originally played the role of waitress Betsy McDonough in the first season of Schmigadoon!.

Ariana DeBose as Emcee

Ariana DeBose plays the Emcee, a parody of the same character from Cabaret. In the original musical, the Emcee is the master of ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub, a seedy nightclub where Sally Bowles performs. In Schmigadoon!, Emcee will likely embody the same witty and flamboyant characteristics as their counterpart from Cabaret.

DeBose was part of the original ensemble cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's acclaimed musical Hamilton and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. She also appeared as schoolmarm Emma Tate in the first season of Schmigadoon!.

Jaime Camil as Sergeant Rivera

Jaime Camil plays Sergeant Rivera in the new season. Although little is known about his character yet, it seems that he might be a serious and authoritative figure. In the show's first season, Camil played Doc Jorge Lopez, a charming but judgmental widowed doctor loosely based on Captain von Trapp from The Sound of Music.

Camil is best known for his role as Rogelio de la Vega in the hit television series Jane the Virgin. Camil has also appeared in several telenovelas in Mexico and the United States and in films such as Pulling Strings and My Boyfriend's Meds.

Kristin Chenoweth as Miss Codwell

Kristin Chenoweth plays Miss Codwell, a hilarious mash-up of two iconic musical villains: Mrs. Lovett from Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Miss Hannigan from Annie. Miss Codwell is expected to bring her own unique brand of humor and mischief to the show.

Chenoweth is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress who has appeared in numerous Broadway productions, including Wicked and Promises, Promises. She has also made a name for herself on television, starring in shows such as Pushing Daisies and Glee. In the first season of Schmigadoon!, Chenoweth played the role of Mildred Layton, the preacher's wife.

Alan Cumming as Dooley Flint

Alan Cumming plays Dooley Flint, a comedic take on the iconic Sweeney Todd character. While not much is known about his character, it's safe to assume that he will bring his own unique style and humor to the show.

Cumming is a Tony Award-winning actor and singer known for his work on stage and screen. He played the role of the Emcee in the Broadway revival of Cabaret and has appeared in films such as Emma, Spy Kids, and X2: X-Men United. Cumming played Mayor Aloysius Menlove, the closeted gay mayor of Schmigadoon in the first season.

Ann Harada as Madam Frau

Ann Harada plays Madam Frau, a parody of Fräulein Schneider from Cabaret. While not much is known about her character yet, we can expect Madam Frau to be a no-nonsense woman who runs a local establishment in the whimsical town of Schmigadoon.

Harada is a Tony-nominated actress who has appeared in numerous Broadway productions, including Avenue Q, Cinderella, and Les Misérables. She is also known for her work in film and television, with roles in shows such as Smash. In the first season, Harada played the mayor’s wife, Florence Menlove.

Jane Krakowski as Bobby Flanagan

Jane Krakowski plays Bobby Flanagan, a character inspired by Billy Flynn from the musical Chicago. In the show, Flanagan is a fast-talking, slick lawyer who always manages to get his clients off the hook. We can expect Krakowski to bring her signature wit and comedic timing to the role, making for a memorable performance.

Krakowski rose to fame for her role as Elaine Vassal in the legal comedy-drama series Ally McBeal, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She later starred as Jenna Maroney in the hit NBC series 30 Rock. Krakowsi took on the role of Countess Gabriele Von Blerkom in the first season of Schmigadoon!

Aaron Tveit as Topher

Aaron Tveit plays Topher, a parody character that combines elements of the leading characters from Pippin, Godspell, and Hair, all well-known musical productions. In the show's first season, Tveit portrayed Danny Bailey, the town's rapscallion.

Tveit is an American actor and singer who has starred in numerous musicals on Broadway, film, and television. Some of his notable roles include Danny Zuko in Grease Live!, Enjolras in Les Misérables, and Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He is also known for his role as Mike Warren in the USA Network series Graceland.

Martin Short as Leprechaun

Martin Short plays Leprechaun, a magical imp inspired by Og from the popular musical Finian's Rainbow. Although not much is known about the specifics of his character in the new season, it can be expected that he will bring a touch of whimsy to the plot.

Short is a Canadian actor and comedian who gained fame in the 1980s as a cast member of SCTV and had a successful career in movies such as Three Amigos and Father of the Bride. He currently stars in the Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building, earning nominations for several awards for his performance.

Tituss Burgess as Narrator

Tituss Burgess plays Narrator, a new character in Schmigadoon! who is, as you may guess, a narrator. Burgess is best known for his role as Titus Andromedon in the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which earned him four consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Patrick Page as Octavius Kratt

Patrick Page plays Octavius Kratt, another new character in Schmigadoon! Page is a playwright, actor, and singer who has earned critical acclaim for his performances, particularly in classical plays and musicals. Some of his notable stage roles include the Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Scar in The Lion King.