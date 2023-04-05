The delightful musical spoof, Schmigadoon is coming back with Season 2 today, albeit in a completely different setting than that of Season 1. The first season was a parody of 1940s musicals especially the one inspired by its namesake, Brigadoon. This time around, the musical series will poke fun at the dark, sultry musicals of the 1960s and 1970s, namely those choreographed by the late Bob Fosse, and even touches upon some Stephen Sondheim territory. The setting informs the second season's new setting: Schmicago.

Like Schmigadoon before it, Schmicago is a world of its own with its own set of rules. The tropes of the genre rule the streets of Schmicago, and it's guaranteed to be full of jazz hands and slinky choreography galore. Taking cues from Chicago, Pippin, Cabaret, and more, Season 2 appears to have a far more intricate narrative than Season 1.

Curious about what's in store for the season? Here's everything you need to know about the plot, trailers, star-studded cast, and more of Schmigadoon Season 2.

When and Where is Schmigadoon Season 2 Premiering?

Schmigadoon Season 2 premiered on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, on Apple TV+. The season is following a weekly schedule, just like the first one, with the finale set to arrive one month later, on May 5, 2023. You can watch Schmigadoon on the streaming service by clicking the button below:

Watch The Trailer for Schmigadoon Season 2

The Schmigadoon Season 2 trailer begins with the monotonous lives of Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and follows them as they go through the motions. While picnicking with her partner, Melissa tells to Josh, "It feels like we could be happier." They miss the colorful world of Schmigadoon, jarring in contrast to the drab, dreariness of their everyday lives. Dressed in vintage get-ups, the couple travels back into the forest hoping to stumble upon their favorite alternate universe. But what they find, is far from what they imagined.

Josh and Melissa enter the scintillating, mysterious world of Schmicago, guided by a horde of Vaudevillian jazz dancers and an enigmatic narrator (played by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess.) As Melissa notes, the musicals of the 1970s had more sex and violence, so naturally, Josh is framed for a murder he did not commit. As they struggle to acclimate to the tropes of the genre, the couple becomes uncertain as to how they can find their happy ending in the grimy crime-infested Schmicago. It seems that the overarching theme of this new season is to accept that happiness isn't constant and that life will always have its ups and downs. Josh and Melissa might have to learn how to roll with the punches and enjoy the ride for what it is. Their road to understanding happiness takes them to free-loving hippies, cannibal pie makers, and more.

Every bit as laissez-faire and charmingly jaded as a Fosse protagonist should be, Dove Cameron's Jenny Banks says, "Sounds like another wild night in Schmicago."

What's The Plot of Schmigadoon Season 2?

Backpacking couple Melissa and Josh have stumbled into a new world: Schmicago. Their adventures in Schmigadoon were necessary for the longtime pair to come to terms with what they needed to work on in their relationship and tap into their inner romantics, like the Schmigadoon townspeople. They return to New York City but find themselves bored with their lives. On the pair's inability to readjust to their new lives, Strong told TVLine, “They go through all these milestones in life — they’re married, they buy a house in Connecticut, they’re successful in their careers — but there are difficulties that you inevitably face.”

They crave the sweet, wholesomeness of Schmigadoon, so they set out to search for it. Instead of finding what they were looking for, they arrive at the gritty, neo-noir streets of Schmicago and find themselves contending with a gaggle of intriguing characters. Melissa and Josh are in for a wild ride from cunning grifters to Vaudeville performers.

Who Are The Creators Behind Schmigadoon Season 2?

The brilliant mind behind SNL, Lorne Michaels, executive produces Schmigadoon alongside showrunner Cinco Paul, who also wrote all the songs for the series.

Who's In The Cast Of Schmigadoon Season 2?

The cast of Schmigadoon Season 1 was a large, sprawling ensemble, and Season 2 follows in its footsteps with some fresh faces and voices to up the ante. Comedic powerhouses Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key are back as struggling couple Melissa and Josh, but they're not the only cast members to return for the new season. In fact, many of the supporting players from last season are said to take on a more front-and-center role in the new season, with Josh and Melissa being absent from certain plotlines.

Pop princess and former Disney Channel star Dove Cameron is back in a recurring role as Jenny Banks, a parody of Sally Bowles from Cabaret, who Liza Minnelli famously won an Academy Award for playing. Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming respectively, play spoofs of Mrs. Lovett and the titular character from Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Meanwhile, Oscar winner Ariana De Bose stars as Emcee, and Ann Harada stars as Madam Frau, both parodies of the characters of the same name from Cabaret.

Jane Krakowski plays Bobby Flanagan, a female spoof of Chicago's Billy Flynn, who Richard Gere played in the Academy Award-winning movie adaptation. Broadway darling Aaron Tveit recurs as a character called Topher, who's a combination of the leading characters from Pippin, Godspell, Hair, and possibly Jesus Christ Superstar. Jaime Camil is also back, appearing as Sergeant Rivera, and Martin Short returns as well. In the last season, Short played a magical leprechaun.

There are many newcomers to the series who certainly has all the jazz that Velma Kelly effortlessly sang about in the opening number of Chicago. Tituss Burgess is a welcome addition as the narrator, a role that takes direct inspiration from the character, The Leading Player, from Pippin. His role pokes fun at the over-reliance on narrators in 1960s and 1970s musicals.